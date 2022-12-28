Tiger Construction Takes St. Petersburg by Storm with Carriage Homes
Zoning change promises to alleviate high rent in St. Petersburg and offers a new opportunity to max out your property value.SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Construction & Development is taking the city of St. Pete by storm with their Carriage Homes. Also known as accessory dwelling units (ADUs), these small, standalone homes are becoming increasingly popular as a way to add additional living space to a property without the cost and hassle of a full-scale construction project.
This market exploded when St. Petersburg City Hall passed an ordinance earlier this year opening up 15,000 new properties for ADU construction in a progressive attempt to alleviate high rent. Now, a total of nearly 45,000 properties can have a Carriage Home.
"This represents a seismic shift in the entire St. Petersburg real estate market, with homeowners now having a chance to add tremendous value to their property with the addition of Carriage Homes on the land that they already own," said Tom O'Brien, founder of Tiger Construction & Development, LLC, who has built more of these units than any other builder in the city over the past few years. "With the advent of new zoning laws, more St. Petersburg homeowners than ever before are now able to build Carriage Homes. This opens up new opportunities for cash flow, expansion of current living space, and immediate increase in property value on the completion of construction."
Tiger Construction & Development is the go-to company for building ADUs in St. Pete, with no one having more experience in the field. They offer three models to choose from, all of which are highly customizable to fit the specific needs and preferences of their clients.
“I’ve worked with Tom O’Brien on many real estate projects and hundreds of transactions in the past. He is the clear leader in this segment of the industry.” Says Besfort Behluli, a local real estate broker.
One of the standout features of Tiger Construction & Development's Carriage Homes is their use of all block construction. This ensures a strong and durable foundation that can withstand the test of time. They also prioritize energy efficiency, using high-quality materials and appliances to reduce energy costs and minimize their carbon footprint.
“It’s like having your own mini estate in the heart of the city, utilizing more of your acreage for the things that you want to do. Homeowners love the fact that they already own the land, and now they are able to maximize their property under these new zoning laws.”
In addition to their practicality and sustainability, these Carriage Homes are also visually stunning, with beautiful stone finishes that add a touch of sophistication to any property. It's no wonder that Tiger Construction & Development was recently featured on the front page of the Tampa Bay Times for their exceptional work in the field of ADU construction.
Carriage Homes create a space that’s both unique and separate from the main home. This is a perfect solution if you’re seeking to entertain friends and in-laws alike. If you're considering adding a Carriage Home to your property, look no further than Tiger Construction & Development. With their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to quality, they are the clear choice for all of your accessory dwelling unit needs.
