Developer Brings Carriage Homes to St. Petersburg After Zoning Change
St. Petersburg zoning change opens up an additional 15,000 properties eligible for carriage home development.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Construction & Development, LLC is forging ahead with plans to help homeowners immediately add equity to their property in this inflationary environment by adding Carriage Homes.
New zoning laws were passed just last month by a 6-1 vote by the St. Petersburg city council that changed the way developers can build accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Local realtors say it’s a good idea that will help address a shortage of affordable options in established neighborhoods.
"This represents a seismic shift in the entire St. Petersburg real estate market, with homeowners now having a chance to add tremendous value to their property with the addition of carriage homes on the land that they already own," said Tom O'Brien, founder of Tiger Construction & Development, LLC, who has built more of these units than any other builder in the city over the past few years. "With the advent of new zoning laws, more St. Petersburg homeowners than ever before are now able to build Carriage Homes. This opens up new opportunities for cash flow, expansion of current living space, and immediate increase in property value on the completion of construction."
Right now, about 30,000 homes in St. Petersburg qualify. The zoning changes would expand that by close to 50%. By expanding the zoning eligibility for ADUs by about 50% into more suburban neighborhoods, the city hopes more owners will add a second home on their property and use it for family members — or rent it out.
Homeowners will have to follow a 60/40 ratio for their property to make sure their primary residence takes up 60 percent, and the ADU takes up 40 percent of the area. The maximum square footage of the ADUs added will be 800 sq/ft. Parking spaces would be waived in certain cases.
O'Brien said the new zoning law will change the way current and future St. Petersburg residents view their property and its value.
"The market no longer favors speculative investments. Your new Carriage Home is simple arithmetic - once it is built, immediate equity is added to your home. This coupled with the potential for new cashflow makes your Carriage Home the best investment opportunity in this market."
To learn more about Tiger Construction & Development, LLC's Carriage Homes call 727.643.0834 or email ob1@tfnn.com.
Tom O'Brien
Tiger Construction & Development, LLC
+1 727-643-0834
ob1@tfnn.com