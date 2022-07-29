Tiger Financial News Network Celebrates 5 Million Views
TFNN has surpassed 5 million views and they are on pace for 1.3M views this yearSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiger Financial News Network (TFNN), a financial media outlet that delivers concise and valuable insights to millions of investors and active traders, just surpassed 5 million views. TFNN achieved more than 1 million views in 2020 and 2021, and is on pace for more than 1.3 million views for this year.
With markets remaining volatile in 2022 and inflation soaring to near record levels, investors have been tuning into TFNN for valuable trading education and insights.
TFNN streams live financial news and analysis Monday through Friday 9am-4pm EST through TigerTV, and their YouTube account that you can subscribe to for free, with 6 different experienced hosts taking calls live on-air from viewers during their hourly programs.
“TFNN will continue to expand its reach as we meet the exacting needs of the investment community,” said Tom O’Brien, the founder of TFNN. “These investors have come to depend on TFNN as a trusted partner. We won’t disappoint them.”
Once they start watching they do not stop. TFNN often calls this their “Hotel California Effect”, because you can “check out anytime you like, but you can never leave!”. These numbers represent a powerful example of the value that TFNN offers to advertisers and sponsors.
O’Brien said TFNN’s success is tied to education.
“We educate directly and interactively,” said O’Brien. “It is our goal to assist you in achieving your financial objectives – thoughtfully and prudently – through education and ongoing communication. Through our interactive website and call-in talk shows, TFNN is able to teach all levels of investors the technical skills needed for trading in today's marketplace.”
TFNN also just launched a new version of their Tiger’s Den Trading Room, which is now hosted at Discord, and allows the community of Tigers and Tigresses to come together daily and share their views and analysis of the market action as it moves live!
“With the support of our loyal listeners and viewers, our dedicated hosts and educators, our production and customer service staff, and our sponsors, most notably TD Ameritrade, Direxion Shares, and Vista Gold, TFNN has been able to deliver live financial news and analysis while accelerating their growth and reach during an extraordinary few years in the market,” said O’Brien. “We look forward to providing the same reliable and consistent market analysis and coverage going forward as we continue to grow TFNN and would not be able to do it without the many Tigers & Tigresses that support us every day.”
To watch TigerTV for free visit their website at https://tfnn.com/. To learn more about TFNN’s advertising program, call 877-518-9190, or email Advertising@TFNN.com
