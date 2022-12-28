Green Global Funding to Seed Black and Brown Capital Group

Fernando Green, December 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Global Funding and its affiliates will contribute Assets, Cash and Expertise to Black and Brown Capital Group to support the group’s racial equality initiatives. Green Global Funding is headed by its Chairman Fernando Green who is a co-founder of Black and Brown Capital Group along with Ralph Henderson of BT Capital.

About Black Brown Capital Group

Black and Brown Capital Group has been formed to facilitate Equity Equality for African American and Hispanic Communities and Businesses. Black and Brown Capital Group provides funding to minority owned companies and provides consulting services to the CEO's and C Suit executives to help their companies grow. This creates independent sustainable businesses that can support their communities with jobs and success. The core team of Black and Brown Capital has over three decades of civil rights activism, successful investment returns, company building, venture capital and political lobbying experience.

About Green Global Funding

Through Mr. Green’s leadership, Green Global Funding has successfully funded a wide of range of investments over the past 25 years. Investments include early-stage tech startups, special investment structures for public traded companies, real estate developments as well as major energy infrastructure projects.

Green Global has highly specialized expertise in commodity-based transactions including the trading of oil, gas, precious and industrial metals, diamonds and other precious stones. Green Global commodity businesses extends across all continents and includes a significant portfolio of commodities and mining assets.

While a good portion of the Green Global’s investments have been overseas, Green Global has also invested in the US High-Tech market including multiple investments in companies such as VectorMax (www.vectormax.com), Viyya Technologies and IneedMD (www.Ineedmd.com).

Mr. Green has personally made tremendous efforts in centralizing operations to co - create Black and Brown Capital Group. Mr. Green’s vision for Black and Brown Capital is to create programs focused on concrete changes that will better society and prevent abuse of power.

Black and Brown Capital Group

Fernando Green (fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com), Ralph Henderson (rhenderson@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com) and Jay Chapler jchapler@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com