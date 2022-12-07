Submit Release
Black and Brown Capital Group to Add Three New Members

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black and Brown Capital Group (www.blackandbrowncapitalgroup.com) is proud to announce the addition of three members to its team, Jay Chapler, Vincent Nofi and Michael Watson.

Mr. Chapler will be joining the Board and will act as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Chapler has over 25 years of experience in capital markets, private capital transactions, investment advisory and asset management. Mr. Chapler spent a good portion of his career working at Wall Street Investment Banks including Lehman Brothers and JP Morgan Chase and acting as an investment advisor for family offices in located in the US, HK, Canada, Portugal and Dubai. Mr. Chapler’s experience includes core markets as well as emerging markets such as non-Japan Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Mr. Chapler is educated in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and started his career as an engineer working on US Air Force Defense Contracts.


Mr. Nofi will join as General Council. Mr. Nofi is the principal member of the law firm of SCALZI & NOFI, PLLC, with offices in Hicksville, Nassau County and Huntington, Suffolk County, New York. He was admitted to practice in New York State in January, 1980, having graduated from Albany Law School in 1979. At Albany Law School, he graduated #3 in his class and was a member of the Albany Law School Law Review, its Board of Editors and the Justinian Honor Society. In over 40 years of practice, Mr. Nofi has concentrated primarily on litigation, appeals and transactional matters. He is admitted to practice in all New York State Courts and the Federal Courts in the Northern, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.


Mr. Watson will part of the team that selects minority-owned business opportunities. Mr. Watson is an accomplished international businessman with special expertise in the business of global commodities. Mr. Watson has expertise in production, trading and selling of commodities on a worldwide basis. Mr. Watson also participates in the management of professional sports activities as well as special sport camps for the underserved population. Mr. Watson is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, which he contributes to his disciple, focus and organization skills.


About Black Brown Capital Group

Black and Brown Capital Group has been formed to facilitate Equity Equality for African-American and Hispanic Communities and Businesses. Black and Brown Capital Group provides funding to minority owned companies and provides consulting services to the CEO's and C Suit executives to help their companies grow. This creates independent sustainable businesses that can support their communities with jobs and success. The core team of Black and Brown Capital has over three decades of civil rights activism, successful investment returns, company building, venture capital and political lobbying experience.

Black and Brown Capital Group

Fernando Green (fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com), Ralph Henderson (rhenderson@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com) and Jay Chapler jchapler@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com

Fernando Green
Black and Brown Capital Group
+1 646-242-1266
fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com

