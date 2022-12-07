Green Global Funding to contribute $35 Million in Assets to Black and Brown Capital Group

Black and Brown Capital Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Global Funding and its affiliates will contribute $35 Million in Assets to Black and Brown Capital Group (www.blackandbrowncapitalgroup.com) to support the group’s racial equality initiatives. Green Global Funding is headed by Fernando Green who is a co-founder of Black and Brown Capital Group along with Ralph Henderson of BT Capital.

About Black Brown Capital Group

Black and Brown Capital Group has been formed to facilitate Equity Equality for African American and Hispanic Communities and Businesses. Black and Brown Capital Group provides funding to minority owned companies and provides consulting services to the CEO's and C Suit executives to help their companies grow. This creates independent sustainable businesses that can support their communities with jobs and success. The core team of Black and Brown Capital has over three decades of civil rights activism, successful investment returns, company building, venture capital and political lobbying experience.

About Green Global Funding

Green Global Funding is well known for project funding and business advisory services in Europe and Asia. Its Chairman, Mr. Green, has made tremendous efforts in centralizing operations to co - create Black and Brown Capital Group. Mr. Green’s vision for Black and Brown Capital is to create programs focused on concrete changes that will better society and prevent abuse of power.

About BT Capital

BT Capital is a leading contributor to social justice, equity equality, social reforms and other similar critical programs. Its Chairman, Mr. Henderson, is a member of several foundations and groups focused on civil-rights and social reforms and his efforts for these initiatives are well known.

Fernando Green (fgreen@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com), Ralph Henderson (rhenderson@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com) and Jay Chapler jchapler@blackbrowncapitalgroup.com