Quixy wins “Digital Transformation Platform of the Year” 2022 award for eGovernance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the advanced No-Code platform, announced that it had won the Digital Transformation Platform of the Year award for eGovernance at the 8th edition of the GovConnect Digital Transformation Conclave held on 9th December 2022 in Guwahati.
The goal of this event was to create a platform for information sharing and brainstorming among policymakers, government officials, thought leaders, and business leaders in providing an experience that redefines business innovation and citizen services. The Conclave concentrated on creating road maps, alliances, and partnerships between corporations and government organizations to achieve the desired outcomes. The event also included an award ceremony recognising organizations doing exceptional work in e-Goverancne.
While talking about leveraging Digital Transformation Initiatives through technology-based solutions, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO of Quixy, said, “Government officials today need application development platforms that allow them to quickly build and roll out applications and make changes to them easily as policies evolve. No-code/low-code platforms like Quixy can provide this capability to government departments, allowing them to build applications for their specific needs much faster than traditional approaches without coding. These platforms can be particularly useful in a rapidly changing environment where the need for new or modified applications may arise frequently.”
GovConnect Digital Transformation Platform of the Year- eGovernance Award
He added, “Good governance is achieved through strong leadership and effective policies. Technology can play a role in enabling governance by allowing government officials to build solutions that can be adopted by all population members, including those in remote or underserved areas. No-code platforms like Quixy can empower government officials who are closest to the problems faced by their communities to participate in building solutions, improving the adoption of these solutions. No-code platforms also allow solutions to be built and modified quickly, making them well-suited for rapidly changing environments where policies and requirements may evolve frequently.“
Quixy has also recently been named the Technology Leader in the Low Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
For more information about Quixy and how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
Connect with Quixy
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request, Incident Management, and so much more.
Vivek Goel
The goal of this event was to create a platform for information sharing and brainstorming among policymakers, government officials, thought leaders, and business leaders in providing an experience that redefines business innovation and citizen services. The Conclave concentrated on creating road maps, alliances, and partnerships between corporations and government organizations to achieve the desired outcomes. The event also included an award ceremony recognising organizations doing exceptional work in e-Goverancne.
While talking about leveraging Digital Transformation Initiatives through technology-based solutions, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO of Quixy, said, “Government officials today need application development platforms that allow them to quickly build and roll out applications and make changes to them easily as policies evolve. No-code/low-code platforms like Quixy can provide this capability to government departments, allowing them to build applications for their specific needs much faster than traditional approaches without coding. These platforms can be particularly useful in a rapidly changing environment where the need for new or modified applications may arise frequently.”
GovConnect Digital Transformation Platform of the Year- eGovernance Award
He added, “Good governance is achieved through strong leadership and effective policies. Technology can play a role in enabling governance by allowing government officials to build solutions that can be adopted by all population members, including those in remote or underserved areas. No-code platforms like Quixy can empower government officials who are closest to the problems faced by their communities to participate in building solutions, improving the adoption of these solutions. No-code platforms also allow solutions to be built and modified quickly, making them well-suited for rapidly changing environments where policies and requirements may evolve frequently.“
Quixy has also recently been named the Technology Leader in the Low Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
For more information about Quixy and how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
Connect with Quixy
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request, Incident Management, and so much more.
Vivek Goel
Quixy
+ +919963322283
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn