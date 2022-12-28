Helium-3 Market Size Expected to Reach USD 212,123.19 thousand with Growing CAGR of 2.9% by 2029
Helium-3 is a primordial substance found in Earth's mantle and is a light and stable isotope of helium comprising two protons and one neutron. Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report Helium-3 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report. According to this report, the market renovation will mainly take place due to the actions of key players or brands like developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.
Helium-3 market report presents complete overview of the market where it covers various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report focuses on the Helium-3 market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behaviour analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Helium-3 market.
Helium-3 Market Analysis and Insights
The global helium-3 market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 212,123.19 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the helium-3 market is the continuous deployment of detecting equipment. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other medical imaging modalities are gaining prominence and wide application scope of helium-3.
Helium-3 is a primordial substance found in Earth's mantle and is a light and stable isotope of helium comprising two protons and one neutron. Helium-3 comprises more protons than neutrons, making it the only stable isotope of any element. Helium-3 is considered to be a naturally nucleogenic and cosmogenic nuclide. Helium-3, an isotope of helium, is a nonradioactive, nontoxic and inert gas. Helium-3 accounts for about 0.0001% of the helium on earth. However, it is present in abundance on the moon. The sun has been emitting helium-3 as a waste product for billions of years. Helium-3 is used in national security, medicine, research and homeland security.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-helium-3-market
Market Definition
The continuous deployment of detecting equipment is an important driver for the global helium-3 market. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other medical imaging modalities are gaining prominence and the wide application scope of helium-3 is expected to propel the growth of the global helium-3 market. The major restraints that may negatively impact the global helium-3 market are the scarcity of helium-3 on the planet and the extraction of helium-3 necessitates a large quantity of energy and heavy mining equipment. The extraction of helium-3 from the lunar surface is becoming more important and is expected to provide an opportunity in the global helium-3 market. However, a rising number of issues regarding the extraction of helium-3 from lunar surfaces is projected to challenge the global helium-3 market growth.
Recent Development
In October 2018, according to VacuTec MeBtechnik GmbH, the neutron detectors 70 060 - 70 065 were proportional counter tubes filled with Helium-3 for optimal thermal neutron sensitivity. Because of its great neutron sensitivity and relatively low Gamma-radiation sensitivity, it is excellent for portable neutron detectors and neutron measurements in tiny cavities or pipelines.
In September 2021, Laurentis Energy Partners began production of a Helium-3 isotope used in medical imaging. He-3 is a non-toxic inhalant used to assess lung function. After inhaling the hyperpolarized He-3 gas, gas mixes may be scanned using a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner to generate detailed anatomical and functional pictures of lung breathing. This innovative approach enables the identification and treatment of a wide range of chronic respiratory disorders.
Competitive Landscape and Global Helium-3 market Share Analysis
Global helium-3 market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus on the global helium-3 market.
Some of the prominent participants operating in the global helium-3 market are ISOFLEX, Raims Ltd, LND, INC, Chemgas, Laurentis Energy Partners Inc., Air Liquide, Savannah River Site, Space Industries and Federal state unitary enterprise <<Production Association <<MAYAK>>.
Global Helium-3 Market Dynamics
Opportunities
The extraction of Helium-3 from lunar surfaces is becoming more important
In recent decades, science fiction and fact have been motivated by the concept of collecting a clean and efficient kind of energy from the Moon. The solar wind has assaulted the Moon with massive amounts of Helium-3, unlike Earth, which is shielded by its magnetic field. Because it is not radioactive and does not create hazardous waste, it is anticipated that this isotope might supply safer nuclear energy in a fusion reactor. Helium-3 concentrations on the Moon's surface are on the order of 0.01 ppm. Several people have advocated exploring the moon, mining lunar regolith and utilizing helium-3 for fusion. Because of the low quantities of helium-3, any mining equipment would have to handle a vast amount of regolith. Some ideas have recommended that helium-3 extraction be tacked onto a bigger mining and development project.
Increased emphasis on its potential as a nuclear power plant fuel
Helium-3 (He3) is employed as a nuclear fusion fuel in current fusion research. Scientists have been striving to develop nuclear power using nuclear fusion rather than nuclear fission due to radioactivity and nuclear waste. The same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars are used in nuclear fusion. One possible approach is to employ helium-3 and deuterium as fuel in "aneutronic" (no neutron) fusion reactors. When helium-3 and deuterium fuse to form regular helium and a proton, less energy is wasted and the process is simpler to manage. Nuclear fusion reactors employing helium-3 might thus provide a very efficient kind of nuclear power with almost little waste or radiation, even though the protons produced have a charge. Because the proton can be confined using electric and magnetic fields, direct electric generation is twice as efficient as thermal power generation.
The Study Is Segmented By Following:
The global helium-3 market is categorized based on type, product type, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Type
Ultra-high purity grade helium
High purity grade helium
Based on type, the global helium-3 market is classified into two segments: ultra high purity grade helium and high purity grade helium.
Product Type
Gas
Liquid
Based on product type, the global helium-3 market is classified into gas and liquid.
Application
Oil and Gas
Defense
Power Plant
Medical
Based on the application, the global helium-3 market is classified into oil and gas, defense, power plant, medical and others.
End-Use
NMR
Border Security
Fusion Research Labs
Access Full Report, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-helium-3-market
