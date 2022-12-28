Down Syndrome Market to Surpass USD 3,489.04 Million by 2028
Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a research report titled, "Down Syndrome Report, History and Forecast 2021-2028, Breakdown Data by Key Players, Key Regions, Types and Application" assessing numerous factors impacting its trajectory. The Down Syndrome market report gives in-depth insights, Challenges, Growth and Upcoming developments about the industry. The report evaluates the Down Syndrome market over the historical pricing structure, and trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate the opportunities in the Down Syndrome Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market.
The Down syndrome market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3,489.04 million by 2028. Rising awareness about the disease and increasing prevalence of Down syndrome are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Global Down Syndrome Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for Down syndrome in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 26.73% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing wide range of Down syndrome product.
In January 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the successful strategic collaboration with Atea Pharmaceuticals. It is predicted that this collaboration anticipated enhancing the company’s footprints in the coming years, in turn helping in the growth of the market.
Down Syndrome Market Competitive Outlook
Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations were among the market’s inorganic growth strategies. As a result of these activities, Down Syndrome market participants have been able to increase their clientele and earnings.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Natera, Inc.
Next Biosciences
AtilaBiosystems
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH’
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Abnova Corporation
Novus Biologicals (a subsidiary of Bio-Techne)
Mayo Clinic Health System
Boys Town National Research Hospital
Boston Children's Hospital
Kid Sense Child Development Corporation Pty Ltd
Down Syndrome Cork , a branch of Down Syndrome Ireland
Children's Hospital Colorado
ASDclinic.co.uk, Symbol
Abbott
Physio.co.uk.
Illumina, Inc.
Down Syndrome Market Segmentation:
The market research observes a number of significant segments and sub-segments based on requirement, application, end users, and geography to acquire an understanding of the market.
The Down syndrome market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of disease type, the Down syndrome market is segmented into trisomy 21, translocation Down syndrome and mosaic Down syndrome. In 2021, trisomy 21 segment is dominating the market as more than 95 percent of cases of Down syndrome are trisomy 21.
On the basis of treatment, the Down syndrome market is segmented into diagnosis and therapy. In 2021, diagnosis segment is dominating the market as most of the parents undertake prenatal tests to understand the condition of the fetus.
On the basis of end user, the Down syndrome market is segmented into hospital, clinics, homecare setting, therapy centers and others. In 2021, hospital segment is dominating the market because they are the primary establishments for prenatal testing.
On the basis of distribution channel, the Down syndrome market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary mode of purchase of diagnostic products by hospitals and clinics.
Down Syndrome Market Study and Strategies Carry Out as below:
The report contains a detailed assessment of major industry players operating in the Down Syndrome Market.
It covers latest development strategies, value chain analysis, and key growth prospects accepted by crucial manufacturers of the market.
It studies growth-oriented micro and macro-economic indicators.
Assessment of recent Down Syndrome market size, forecast information, and technology improvements within the industry
The research describes current information influencing the strategic scenario and imminent industry trends in the Down Syndrome Market.
This report estimates the market size and its contribution to the parent market
Assessment of Down Syndrome market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis
2021-2028 Latest Updated Research Report with Overview, Definition, TOC, Market Key Players Update
The report includes top market players updated in 2021-2028 with their latest business strategy, sales volume and revenue analysis
Down syndrome is a genetic disease happens due to abnormal cell division. The abnormal cell division causes a gain of extra full or partial copy of chromosome number 21. The presence of extra genetic material causes the physical and developmental changes among the people leading to Down syndrome. The most common genetic abnormality associated with Down syndrome includes mental disabilities majorly learning disabilities in the children.
Awareness has allowed these people to opt for novel diagnostic approaches along with advanced therapies so as to lay a healthy lifestyle. This thus signifies that rising awareness about the disease is acting as driver for the Down syndrome market growth. The complications signify that unavailability of any specific treatment acts as restrain for the Down syndrome market growth. The market players operating in Down syndrome market are adopting several strategic initiatives expected to fuel up their business in various dimensions acting as an opportunity for the Down syndrome market growth. The long approval time associated with product launch acts as challenge for the Down syndrome market growth.
The U.S. is expected to dominate in North America Down syndrome market due to increasing research and developmental activities. Germany in Europe is leading the growth of Europe Down syndrome market due to the increasing distribution channel. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific Down syndrome market due to rising awareness towards the disease type and therapies.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Scope of the Down syndrome market
Global Down syndrome market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa.
All country based analysis of Down syndrome market is further analysed based on further segmentation. On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into trisomy 21, translocation Down syndrome and mosaic Down syndrome. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, therapy centers and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and others.
TOC in Brief:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
5 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET: LAWS AND REGULATIONS
6 MARKET OVERVIEW
7 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET
8 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE
9 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET, BY TREATMENT
10 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET, BY END USER
11 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
13 GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
14 COMPANY PROFILE
15 QUESTIONNAIRE
16 RELATED REPORTS
What does this Report provide?
How the Down Syndrome market is evolving?
What is driving and restraining Down Syndrome dynamics?
How will each Down Syndrome’s submarket will segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?
How will market shares of each of the Down Syndrome submarkets develop from 2021 to 2028?
Which Down Syndrome submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2021 to 2028?
How will political regulatory factors influence regional Down Syndrome markets and submarkets?
Who are the leading players and what are the prospects over the forecast period?
What are the moving and arising advances expected to influence the advancement of the Down Syndrome market?
The research includes historical data from 2018 to 2021 and forecasts until 2028, which offerings the report openly for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers looking for key industry data in simply accessible documents; It is a appreciated resource for consultants, analysts and stakeholders. Tables and graphs
