Quixy rated #1 Drag and Drop No-Code App Builder 6th time in a row in G2’s Winter 2023 Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, India, 16th December – Quixy, the leading no-code application development and workflow automation platform, has announced that it has been ranked as the #1 Drag and Drop No-Code App Builder for the 6th time in a row under G2’s Momentum Report for Winter in 2023.
Additionally, Quixy has been named the #1 Application Development Platform in the momentum report and a “Leader” in six categories in Winter 2023 Grid Report, namely, No-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, Workplace Innovation Platforms, Digital Process Automation, Rapid Application Development and Drag and Drop App Builder.
The G2 Momentum Grid awards recognize the growth of different product categories over the past quarter. According to G2, the Momentum Grid “identifies products experiencing significant growth based on factors such as personnel expansion, customer satisfaction ratings, and online presence.” This report provides users with insight into the features, technology, and solutions offered by these products, helping them understand how they can meet their clients’ evolving needs.
Quixy has been ranked above other industry players on the following parameters:
Likelihood to Recommend: 99%
Product Going in the Right Direction: 100%
Meets Requirements: 99%
Ease of Admin: 98%
Ease of Doing Business With: 99%
Quality of Support: 99%
Ease of Setup: 99%
Ease of Use: 99%
“For six consecutive quarters, we’ve remained the #1 no-code drag-and-drop application builder on G2. We are honoured. At Quixy, we are committed to making a transformative impact for businesses across industries, and these awards are a reflection of our team’s dedication and hard work.” said Vivek Goel, VP of marketing. “We would also like to thank our clients and partners for their support and confidence in us, and we are proud of the tireless efforts of our team in receiving this recognition.“
Quixy received an average user score of 4.9/5 on G2, where an impressive 98.2% of users rated it five stars.
Earlier this year, Quixy was recognised in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. In the PMI Citizen Development Partner Program, Quixy is India’s only Gold Tier Partner.
To learn more about Quixy and how Quixy is helping its customer in the digital transformation, please visit quixy.com.
About Quixy
Using Quixy, a cloud-based platform for no-code application development, business users can create enterprise-grade applications ten times faster than the conventional method by automating workflows and processes. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions, including CRM, project management, human resource management, travel and expense management, service request and incident management, and many more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, focusing on aggregating user reviews for business software.
Vivek Goel
About Quixy
Using Quixy, a cloud-based platform for no-code application development, business users can create enterprise-grade applications ten times faster than the conventional method by automating workflows and processes. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions, including CRM, project management, human resource management, travel and expense management, service request and incident management, and many more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, focusing on aggregating user reviews for business software.
Vivek Goel
Quixy
