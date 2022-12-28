Rare & Romantic 3D Screenprint by Warhol Takes the Lead at Dane Fine Art’s New Year Sale
Rare & Romantic 3D Screenprint by Warhol Takes the Lead at Dane Fine Art’s New Year SaleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dane Fine Art will present more than 1,000 lots of fine art, mixed media, paintings, posters, prints, sculptures, and carvings this December. The upcoming New Year Sale celebrates its 43rd year by bringing artworks from prominent figures like Lichtenstein, Warhol, Haring, Opie, Mr. Brainwash, Miró, Picasso, Chagall, Icart, Dalí, Matisse, Cezanne, Renoir, and many others. The sale will be held live on December 29, 2022. Collectors can view the complete catalog and place bids by visiting Bidsquare.
Leading Dane Fine Art’s New Year Sale of Modern & Contemporary Art is Andy Warhol’s Tidal Basin, a unique 3D screenprint and collage on paper (lot #37; estimate: USD 91,000 – $126,000). It is a one-of-a-kind artwork showing a couple on a romantic getaway, produced by Warhol in 1983. The iconic Campbell’s Soup can painter rose to prominence with his poster-like paintings and screenprints. His painting style and subjects are as unique and extravagant as the artist. Warhol chose to paint subjects that the American public was obsessed with, like Marilyn Monroe, featured in another available Warhol work.
The New Year Sale will also offer a rare, limited edition of Far Far Down by KAWS (lot #1; estimate: $52,000 – $72,000). It is an original screenprint on paper made in 2018 and hand signed by KAWS. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Drake are some of the celebrities who own Companion toys by KAWS. His toys are the disruptive appropriation of pop culture icons such as Mickey Mouse and the Michelin Man. The graffiti artist turned toy designer has exhibited worldwide, including at the MoMA.
Alongside posters and prints, the upcoming sale will offer several noteworthy paintings. Leading this category is a painting from Leonardo Nierman (lot #288; estimate: $6,500 – $9,000). The painting, titled Flight Sensation, is an original acrylic on panel hand signed by Nierman. The year of completion isn’t clear but the available painting is in excellent condition. Nierman is a Mexican artist of Lithuanian Jewish descent who trained as a violinist, but the path of his career changed when in 1959, his paintings were exhibited and sold at the IFA Gallery in Washington, DC.
Other key lots in the New Year Sale of Modern & Contemporary Art include:
- Valentine for Mr. Wonderful (1995) by Helen Frankenthaler, the 15th edition out of 25. It is an original color etching aquatint engraving printed from 11 copper and five plastic plates with lithograph printed poems and colophon, hand signed by the artist (lot #8; estimate: $32,000 – $45,000).
- Lie Lie Land (Blue), a hand-pulled, spray paint stencil on canvas with cement effect by BAMBI, a renowned street artist. This rare and limited-edition canvas was completed in 2017 (lot #17; estimate: $13,000 – $18,000).
- Late For Work, a one-off silkscreen on paper by Mr. Brainwash completed in 2010 and hand signed by the artist. It comes with the original certificate from Mr. Brainwash as a seal of authenticity (lot #118; estimate: $9,000 – $15,000).
- A limited-edition, hand signed, mixed-media on canvas titled Private Affair by Michael Knigin completed in 2002 (lot #646; estimate: $2,000 – $2,500).
- A giclee on paper of a limited-edition pair of Versace pumps and purse by an unknown artist (lot #1004; estimate: $2,000 – $2,500).
The New Year Sale of Modern & Contemporary Art by Dane Fine Art will take place on December 29, 2022. Live bidding will start at 12:00 PM EST. Interested collectors may attend live in the Philadelphia gallery, or online via Bidsquare.
About Dane Fine Art
As a global leader in fine art sales, Dane Fine Art is constantly buying and selling. For sellers; their expertise and authority in the marketplace affords sellers of fine art pieces excellent valuation of their work and the highest fair market value prices paid. For buyers; their buying power and economies of scale afford them the buyer with best possible pricing, a vast selection, reliable provenance, and secure transactions. Dane Fine Art started in the auction industry over 50 years ago. The gallery now consists of a staff of over 25 knowledgeable art professionals with in-depth knowledge and understanding of multiple fine art forms and mediums.
