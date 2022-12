Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market to Be worth USD 6,014.71 Million by 2029, Growing at Promising CAGR of 25.40%

Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Trends and Forecast to 2029

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market will exhibit a CAGR of 25.40% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 6,014.71 million by 2029.Significant growth in the e-commerce industry and increasing personal disposable income are some of the major factors accelerating the growth of the Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries is propelling the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and predictive analytics tools, and product vendors offering flexible e-invoicing solutions to support the frequently changing operational patterns are also expected to drive the growth of the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. However, the need of substantial amount of resources in terms of manpower restrains the growth of electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market. Also, requirement of time and equipment will challenge market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.Get a Sample PDF of Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Analysis and Insights:This Global Electronic-Invoicing (E-Invoicing) Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.Top Leading Key Players of Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market:CognizantDellMicrosoftAdobeMarlabsAccentureCapgeminiIBMKELLTON TECHOracleGoogle LLCHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPAppleBroadcomPwCEquinixDeloitteCognex CorporationSAP SESiemensAccess Full Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market Global Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Segmentations:Type:* Cloud* On premiseEnd Users:* Business-to-Business* Business-to-Consumer* OthersApplication:* Energy and Utilities* Fast-Moving Consumer Goods* E-Commerce* Banking, Financial Services and Insurance* Government* OthersElectronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Country Level AnalysisThe countries covered in the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.The country section of the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Electronic-Invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market Frequently Asked Questions about This ReportWhat Is The Study Period Of Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market?How Big Is The Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market?What Is The Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Growth?Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Share?Who Are The Key Players In The Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market?What Are the Factors Driving the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market? 