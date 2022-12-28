With 22.3% CAGR, Silicon Carbide Wafers Market to Reach USD 4,385,550.41 Thousand by 2029 - Data Bridge Market Research
A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research's database titled as "Silicon Carbide Wafers Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application, and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. In an all-inclusive Silicon Carbide Wafers report, market definition studies the market drivers and market restraints which gives a clear idea to businesses about taking the decision of whether to enhance or reduce the production of a particular product. On the other hand, market segmentation estimates the usage of the product with respect to its applications, end user, or with respect to geography. Besides, competitor analysis is one of the most imperative aspects of market research reports which aid businesses in deciding upon strategies by matching them up with the competitors.
According to Data Bridge Market Research analyses the Global Silicon Carbide Wafers Market is growing with a CAGR of 22.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 4,385,550.41 Thousand by 2029.
Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Overview:
This silicon carbide wafers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Top Leading Key Players of Silicon Carbide Wafers Market:
WOLFSPEED
II-VI Incorporated
MTI Corporation
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co., Ltd
American Elements
STMicroelectronics
TankeBlue CO., LTD
Synlight
PI-KEM Limited
Entegris
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Atecom Technology
Latent Technologies
ROHM CO., LTD
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Renesas Electronics Corporation
TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION
WeEn Semiconductors
Microchip Technology Inc
Robert Bosch GmbH
Semiconductor Components Industries
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation
Alpha Power Solutions Ltd
SiCrystal
Recent Developments:
In January 2021, WOLFSPEED, INC. announced the launch of Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules. With this new product, the company provided increased efficiency to electric vehicle fast charging and solar markets. The new modules delivered maximum efficiency in easy-to-use packages that allowed designers to significantly increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems
In July 2021, American Elements sponsored an event, "An Advanced Material Show," in the U.K, in which all the industry leaders of battery cells, vehicle electrification, and systems expo participated to generate leads and build new business relationships. This event by the company helped them to create brand awareness and increase business by generating new leads and business relationships
Global Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of wafer size, the silicon carbide wafers market is segmented into 2 inch, 4 inch, and 6-inch and above. In 2022, 4 inch segment is expected to dominate the market as it is highly used for the fabrication of very high-voltage and high-power devices such as diodes, power transistors, and high power microwave devices. Moreover, silicon carbide is being widely used for high-power MMIC applications.
On the basis of device, the silicon carbide wafers market is segmented into SiC discrete devices and SiC bare die. In 2022, SiC discrete devices segment is expected to dominate the market as SiC-based power devices have faster-switching speed, higher voltages, lower parasitic resistances, smaller size, and less cooling is required due to high-temperature capability. Moreover, silicon carbide-based devices have been used for short-wavelength optoelectronic, high temperature, radiation resistant applications.
On the basis of application, the silicon carbide wafers market is segmented into power grid device, industrial motor drive, EV motor drive, RF device & cellular base station, solar energy, wind energy, flexible AC transmission systems, high-voltage, direct current, electronic combat system, lighting control, EV charging, power supply and inverter, flame detector, and others. In 2022, the power grid device segment is expected to dominate the market as power grids use smart grid technology, including control systems and automation that help new technologies work together, supporting a power grid that can respond digitally to quickly changing electricity demand.
On the basis of industry, the silicon carbide wafers market is segmented into telecommunication, energy & power, renewable power generation, automotive, power electronics, defense, and others. In 2022, the telecommunication segment is expected to dominate the market as the industry has become an indispensable infrastructure for entertainment, news, social connectivity, and e-commerce. Telecom networks have to be scalable enough to accommodate future growth. Growth implies more end devices running more applications that require greater bandwidth, predictable response times, and low latency which is being offered by SiC-based devices.
Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the global silicon carbide wafers market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market as it is the biggest market for the semiconductor industry and holds the largest share. Countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan dominate the semiconductor industry both in manufacturing and consumption of semiconductors leading to high adoption of SiC wafers in the region.
The country section of the global silicon carbide wafers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
