Insights Into The Global Crop Production Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Crop Production Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Crop Production Global Market Report 2022”, the crop production market size is predicted to reach a value of $5232.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The crop production market is expected to grow to $7425.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Key Trends In The Crop Production Market

A shortage of labour and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots, or agribots. Agribots are used on farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting. For instance, the Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.

Overview Of The Crop Production Market

The crop production market consists of the sale of crops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce crops, including farms, market gardens, and nurseries, primarily engaged in growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds. This market includes crop sales from mixed farms (e.g., cash crops and livestock together on the same farm). This market excludes processed crop grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the crop produced for further processing.

Crop Production Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Grain Farming, Oilseed Farming, Fruit And Nut Farming, Vegetable Farming, General Crop Farming, Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers

· By Farming Process: Organic Farming, Traditional Farming

· By Application: Food And Beverages, Fodder

· By Geography: The global crop production market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, Bunge Limited, Corteva Inc, UPL Limited, Total Produce plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Grupo Amaggi

Crop Production Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth crop production market research. The market report analyzes crop production global market size, crop production market growth drivers, crop production global market segments, crop production market major players, crop production global market growth across geographies, and crop production global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

