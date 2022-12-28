Global Seafood Market Growth Trajectory

Seafood Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Seafood Global Market Report 2022”, the seafood market is predicted to reach a value of $261.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The seafood market is expected to grow to $346.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The world's population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. An increase in the population creates more demand for food.

Key Trends In The Seafood Market

Fish processing establishments are using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology to improve operational efficiency. HPP is a non-thermal technology in which the fish is submerged in a liquid placed in a pressure vessel and uses pressures of about 6000 times the average air pressure at sea level to pasteurise fish meat. High-pressure processing replaces the need for heating fish produce and chemicals are used for fish preservation. It increases yield by 20–50% and saves processing time and costs. HPP effectively kills microbes and extends the shelf life of the processed fish by 2 to 4 times without adversely affecting its freshness, flavor, color, texture, and nutritional value. HPP technologies developed by Avure Technologies and Food Science Australia are being widely used in fish processing. The Seafood Company, a Singapore-based company, is using HPP technology for seafood processing.

Overview Of The Seafood Market

The seafood market consists of sales of seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce canned seafood, smoke, salt, and dry seafood, eviscerate fresh fish, shuck and pack fresh shellfish, process marine fats and oils, and/or freeze seafood. Establishments known as floating factory ships that gather and process seafood into canned seafood products are also included in this industry. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Seafood Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Crustaceans, Fish, Other Seafood

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Product Type: Frozen, Dried, Smoked, Canned, Other Product Types

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Geography: The global seafood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mowi ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Austevoll Seafood, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Trident Seafoods Corporation., The Kraft Heinz Company, High Liner Foods

The market report analyzes seafood market size, seafood market growth drivers, seafood market segments, seafood market major players, seafood market growth across geographies, and seafood market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

