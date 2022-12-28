Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x4

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4010107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ approximately 0126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon VT

VIOLATION: VCOR x4


ACCUSED: Albert Vieira                                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop. Investigation revealed that an occupant, Albert Vieira, was in violation of multiple drug related and curfew court ordered conditions of release. Vieira was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Vieira was released on citation.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/06/2023 @ 0800          

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

