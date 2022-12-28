St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x4
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4010107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2022 @ approximately 0126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon VT
VIOLATION: VCOR x4
ACCUSED: Albert Vieira
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop. Investigation revealed that an occupant, Albert Vieira, was in violation of multiple drug related and curfew court ordered conditions of release. Vieira was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Vieira was released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2023 @ 0800
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.