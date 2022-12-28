Flat Glass Market Size to reach USD 181,456,345.84 thousand by 2028 with Vigorous CAGR 7.3% | Size, Share and Trends
Flat glass is made when molten glass is spread out into sheets form on a metal plane. The glass is available in flat sheets of paper, also known as plate glass.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flat glass market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 181,456,345.84 thousand by 2028. The impact of legislation and regulation; concerning safety, energy conservation, and noise attenuation has maximized the growth of flat glass.
The increasing demand for tempered products in the commercial construction industry due to the properties of providing undistorted views is driving the growth of the flat glass market. Flat glass with several layers provides strength that enhances usage in ultra-thin glass for smartphones. Growing demand for flat glass products in the aftermarket automotive industry which are cost-effective in nature is known to be boosting market growth.
However, the growing demand of EVs in developed nations which lowers the production of flat glass in the region can restrain the growth of the flat glass market. Other major restraints that may impact the flat glass market are fluctuations in raw materials prices and a rise in cases of road accidents can minimize its usage. Nowadays, the growing use of flat glass in the upcoming restart and renovation of projects in the construction sector after pandemic, will act as a driver of growth of the flat glass market.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Saint-Gobain
SCHOTT AG
Phoenicia
CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
GUARDIAN GLASS LLC.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co.
AGC Inc.
Zibo Yuru Glass Companyfounded
KIBING GROUP
Swift Glass
Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd.
Vitro
China Glass Holdings Limited
China Laurel Glass Technology Co., Ltd
SHENZHEN SUN GLOBAL GLASS CO., LTD
Specialty Glass Products
Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd (Subsidiary of CSG HOLDING CO.,LTD.)
Central Glass Co. Ltd
Şişecam
This flat glass market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Global Flat Glass Market Scope and Market Size
The global flat glass market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of type, function, product and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the global flat glass market is segmented into float glass, extra clear glass, clear glass, cast glass, tinted glass, wired glass, special flat glass, patterned glass or textured glass, blown flat glass, and others. In 2021, the float glass segment is expected to dominate the flat glass market due to the increasing demand for lightweight and easily carried products, which boosts the float glass demand globally.
On the basis of function, the global flat glass market is segmented into UV filter glass, heat insulation glass, safety glazing, soundproofed glazing, self-cleaning glass, ion exchange glass, and others. In 2021, the UV filter glass segment is expected to dominate the flat glass market due to its excellent properties of blocking 99% of the sun's harmful UV rays which is increasing its demand in various applications.
On the basis of product, the global flat glass market is segmented into coated and uncoated. In 2021, the coated segment is expected to dominate the flat glass market as the demand for the product that reduces the high radiant amount of heat is increasing which maximizes its application.
On the basis of application, the global flat glass market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, aerospace, electronic appliances, solar energy, furniture, and others. In 2021, the building and construction segment is expected to dominate the flat glass market due to the rise in demand for external glazing material.
Flat Glass Market Country-Level Analysis
The flat glass market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, type, function, product and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the flat glass market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, the rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and rest of Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the flat glass market due to the large population creating a large customer base in the region. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing demand for high durable nature products.
Asia-Pacific dominates the flat glass market as in China, the production and consumption of float glass are increasing. China is leading the growth of the Asia-pacific market due to the easy production of float glass products. In the Europe region, the country Germany is dominating due to increasing demand for flat glass in the automotive industry in the region while the U.S. is dominating the North American market due to more demand for low e-glass products.
