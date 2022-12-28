EdifyOnline prepares to augment international faculty at 1,000 Indian Universities in 2023 in partnership with AIU
In 2023, the focus will shift to quality of education, use of global experts, and associated total cost.”ARLINGTON, TEXAS, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by the vision of Prime Minister Modi, India has set an ambitious agenda for the enhancement of both access and excellence of higher education through the NEP 2020. However, a major challenge to its full effectiveness is the current lack of qualified personnel to serve as faculty especially in areas that highlight the growing convergence of advanced technologies and information. Reports suggest an acute shortage of faculty to teach 1,2,3 let alone to conduct research and to raise the level of excellence at Indian Universities, with the Education Minister reporting to parliament as recently as Dec 2021 that over 10,000 faculty posts were unfilled at central universities, IIT’s and IIMs 4. This suggests an even greater need at the state, private, and Tier-2 universities, all of which will need to substantially increase the number, and level, of faculty in order to meet current, and NEP stated, goals for higher education in India. In addition, many faculty in regional, Tier 2 and other universities are not doctorly qualified lending further concern to the ability to match the standards of international universities as related to excellence in teaching and learning.
Many Indian universities and colleges, especially regional and smaller institutions, are resource-constrained and are therefore unable to offer students a full range of required instruction including in areas of specialization needed in the workforce. Advances in digital technology accelerated by need to address issues during the COVID pandemic make it possible to connect international faculty, institutions, and students in an effective manner including enhancing opportunities for active learning and personalization of education. Indian Universities can now augment their existing faculty with international academic talent (“global experts”) without the constraints of time, space, and location. In addition, Indian faculty now can shadow the global experts and more effectively reach standards of international higher education. While the slow rate of decision-making in academia is often blamed for lack of timely progress in launching new degree programs and/or updating the curriculum, in many cases the actual cause is lack of sufficient resources. The availability of a pool of highly skilled faculty able to teach online using the latest digital tools for online learning would especially benefit smaller institutions, and the socio-economic benefits of keeping employment within those regions would pay off manyfold. In addition, this assists in jump-starting new programs while faculty are still being hired so students benefit from the very best minds.
Indian higher education is at cross-roads, and with the path laid by NEP 2020 it is no longer a question about a solution, but rather which path to choose; 1) developing resource intensive in-house staff to find and manage the global experts Or 2) using the services of a well-established, highly reputed, and motivated, partner that specifically focuses on identification and management of global experts. In both cases, the efforts need to be directed to ensure rapid enhancement of academic success in internationalization of Indian higher education, per the goal of NEP 2020, while local faculty expertise is being developed over the longer term.
“In 2023, the focus will shift to quality of education, use of global experts, and associated total cost”, said Anil P. Agarwal, founder chairman of EdifyOnline. He further added “Indian universities will challenge themselves to determine the total cost which is an accumulative cost of the whole process and not of the global experts alone. EdifyOnline plans to engage in such discussions and customize operations to blend in for an optimum outcome.”
The power of knowledge is best seen when students and teachers are at the center, according to NEP 2020. If increasing access, providing greater opportunity for progression and attainment of knowledge unconstrained by time, place, location and outdated rigid structures are critical, then the use of global experts through modern digital technologies should be a no-brainer. Advances such as the inclusion of global experts online will accelerate the excellence of institutions in India offering greater access and enhanced opportunities for success at a lower cost to all.
About the Author - Dr. Vistasp M. Karbhari is a leader in higher education in the US and focuses on issues related to enhancing access, impactful research and innovation, student pathways, digital and online learning, digital transformation, and the integration of academic knowledge and skills needed for success in the workforce. He is a Professor in the Departments of Civil Engineering and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas Arlington where he served as President from 2013-2020. "Can be contacted at vmkarbhari@gmail.com, and followed at linkedin.com/in/vistaspmkarbhari and @VistaspKarbhari on Twitter"
