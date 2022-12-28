Pingueculum Drugs Market To Grow at a Promising CAGR of 7.3% By 2029
The prevalence of pinguecula disease keeps showing a surge in growth as several environmental and external factors worldwide. Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a research report titled, "Global Pingueculum Drugs Report, History and Forecast 2022-2029, Breakdown Data by Key Players, Key Regions, Types and Application". The global Pingueculum Drugs market report gives in-depth insights, Challenges, Growth and Upcoming developments about the industry. The report evaluates the Pingueculum Drugs market over the historical pricing structure, and trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate the opportunities in the Pingueculum Drugs Market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global pingueculum drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The global pingueculum drugs market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market.
Pingueculum Drugs Market Competitive Outlook
Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations were among the market’s inorganic growth strategies. As a result of these activities, Pingueculum Drugs market participants have been able to increase their clientele and earnings.
A pingueculum is a typical conjunctival growth that is not malignant. This is the transparent, delicate tissue that encircles the eye's white region (sclera). Pinguecula word is derived from the Latin word pinguis, which means "fat" or "grease." The growth occurs in the part of the conjunctiva that is exposed when the eye is open. The risk factors for the progression of pinguecula include exposure to ultraviolet light, trauma, wind, dust and sand, working outdoors for a long duration and advancing age. Individuals having a history of elevated UV exposure and those living closer to the equator have a higher incidence (outdoor work). According to certain research, males have a somewhat higher incidence than females, which could simply be due to a higher rate of UV exposure. It appears as a tiny, yellowish bump on the conjunctiva close to the cornea. It may emerge on either side of the cornea.
The Pingueculum Drugs Market Key Players:
Alcon Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Novartis AG
Akorn Operating Company LLC
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
AbbVie Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Spectra Vision Care
Théa Laboratories
Wellona Pharma
SAGER PHARMA
Maya Biotech Private Limited
EYERIS VISIONCARE Pvt. Ltd.
Sylentis
Bayer AG
Zydus Group
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
OASIS Medical
Similasan Corporation
Alcon
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pingueculum Drugs Market Segmentation:
The global market research observes a number of significant segments and sub-segments based on requirement, application, end users, and geography to acquire an understanding of the market.
The global pingueculum drugs market is categorized into seven notable segments based on drug type, treatment, formulation, mode of purchase, population type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
By Treatment
Artificial Tears/Topical Lubricants
Steroid Eye Drops
Non-steroidal Eye Drops
Others
Based on treatment, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into artificial tears/topical lubricants, steroid eye drops, non-steroidal eye drops and others.
By Formulation Type
Eye Drops
Eye Ointments
Others
Based on formulation, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into eye drops, eye ointments and others.
By Mode of Purchase
Prescription
Over the Counter (OTC)
Based on mode of purchase, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into prescription and over the counter (OTC).
By Drug Type
Branded
Generics
Based on population type, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into branded and generics.
By Population Type
Geriatric
Adults
Based on population type, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into geriatric and adults.
By End User
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Home Healthcare
Others
Based on end user, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare and others.
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Based on the distribution channel, the global pingueculum drugs market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and others.
Rising prevalence of pinguecula disorders and ocular pains
In 2020, according to the published article "Prevalence and associated factors of pinguecula in Western Turkey" by ULAKBİM Journal Systems, the study included 1443 individuals over the age of 20 years of Western Turkey, where it was found that 52.5% of people had pinguecula and out of that 52.5%, the prevalence of pinguecula was higher in males (58.4%), as compared to females (46.8%).
The prevalence of pinguecula disease keeps showing a surge in growth as several environmental and external factors worldwide. Chemical burns and flash burns cause significant and severe ocular pain due to irritations over the eye surface. Thus, the rising prevalence of pinguecula disorder and ocular pain is expected to drive the global pingueculum drugs market in the forecast period.
Rise in chronic UV radiation exposure due to ozone defect
In 2019, according to the published journal by "the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology," it was stated that early pinguecula was found to have a prevalence of 39.5% in the temporal conjunctiva and 43.9% in the nasal conjunctiva respectively. That the reported amount of time spent on outdoor activities was 19.6% and 16.1% for less than 2 hours, 44.7% and 52.2% for 4 to 6 hours, respectively and 75.0% in both fields for more than 6 hours, indicates a positive correlation between the prevalence of pinguecula and the amount of time spent on outdoor activities and UV radiation exposure.
There is a correlation between increased exposure to UV and a higher prevalence of pinguecula. This demonstrates that there is a connection between the prevalence of pinguecula and exposure to sunlight. The ozone layer defect is also leading to an increase in the exposure of UV exposure which is increasing the prevalence of pinguecula disorder. Thus, it is expected to drive The global pingueculum drugs market growth.
Restraints/Challenges
Adverse effects of steroid eye drops
Ophthalmologists or optometrists are recommended by patients with mild to severe pinguecula for a thorough examination and prompt treatment. Most often, local tropical steroids, tropical immune modulators, lubricating ointment, gel, or drops are used to treat them.
Prednisolone is the topical steroid that is most frequently used to treat ocular pain. The prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension has below mentioned common adverse effects:
Eyes sting, burn, or itch for one to two minutes after using this medicine
Vision temporarily obscured
Increased light sensitivity
Visual alterations
Experiencing a foreign object in your eyes
Allergic responses
Lack of healthcare facilities for eye treatment
