Spinal Implants Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 16.74 billion With Grow at a CAGR of 6.75% by 2030
Global Spinal Implants Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as "Spinal Implants Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the spinal implants market which was USD 9.93 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 16.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Overview:
According to WHO, the global annual incidence of SCI is 40-80 cases per million people. SCI patients have a higher mortality risk because they die prematurely 2 to 5 times more often than patients who do not have SCI. The vast majority of traumatic SCIs are the result of work or sports-related injuries. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the number of obese people frequently develop symptoms associated with spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis, driving demand for spinal implant surgeries and propelling market growth. Obesity can also aggravate an already existing low back problem and cause it to reoccur. Degenerative disc disease is one of the most common spine-related disorders among the elderly.
Spinal implants are instruments used during spinal surgery to facilitate fusion, stabilize, correct deformities, and strengthen the spine. The spinal implants are made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium and come in a variety of sizes depending on the treatment requirement. Hooks, cages, pedicles screws, plates, and rods are also included. There is a lot of research being done to improve implant outcomes.
global Spinal Implants Market Development
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of their three new spinal implants in October 2019 which includes one plasma coated PEEK implant and two cervical interbody spacers. The main aim of the launch is to provide patients with better care and treatment which will help them to enhance their global reach and strengthen their market position.
Some of the major players operating in the spinal implants market are:
Medtronic (Ireland)
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)
Alphatec Spine Inc. (U.S.)
RTI Surgical (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Orthofix US LLC (U.S.)
NuVasive Inc. (U.S.)
Globus Medical (U.S.)
Aesculap Inc. (U.S.)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India)
Centinel Spine LLC (U.S.)
Premia Spine (U.S.)
Exactech Inc. (U.S.)
Aesculap Inc. (U.S.)
Lumitex LLC (U.S.)
Life Spine Inc. (U.S.)
Integra LifeSciences (U.S.)
Key Pointers Covered in the Spinal Implants Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Global Spinal Implants Market Scope
The spinal implants market is segmented on the basis of procedure, indication, product type, configuration and material. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Procedure
Open Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Others
Product Type
Artificial Discs
Dynamic Stabilization Devices
Spinal Fusion Implants
Thoracolumbar devices
Anterior lumbar plates
Lumar plates
Pedicle screw
Rods
Hooks
Wires
Cables
Crosslinks
Cervical fixation devices
Anterior Cervical Plates
Hook Fixation Systems
Plates and Screws
Clamps and Wires
Interbody Fusion Devices
Non-bone Interbody Fusion Devices
Bone Interbody Fusion Devices
Plates
Cages
Application
Cervical
Thoracic
Lumber
Material
Stainless Steel
Titanium
Cobalt Chrome
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)
Indication
Spinal Trauma
Deformity
Configuration
Spinal Fusion Devices
Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices
Dynamic stabilization devices
Interspinous Process Spacers
Pedicle Screw-based Systems
Facet Replacement Products
Artificial discs
Artificial Cervical Discs
Artificial Lumbar Discs
Annulus Repair Devices
Nuclear Disc Prostheses
Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices
Spinal Bone Stimulators
Non-invasive spine bone stimulators
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device
Capacitive Coupling (CC)
Combined Magnetic field (CMF) Devices
Invasive spine bone stimulators
Spine Biologics
Spinal allografts
Machined Bones Allograft
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Bone graft substitutes
Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
Synthetic Bone Grafts
Cell-based Matrix
