Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market Is Going To Hit At A CAGR Of 5.20% By 2029

Proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency is a type of monogenic obesity that causes severe early-onset obesity. People with this illness have low amounts of a hormone called adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and have red hair and pale skin, in addition to being obese. Affected neonates are normally a normal weight at birth, but they are always hungry, which leads to overfeeding (hyperphagia). By the age of one, the newborns have gained a lot of weight and are very obese. Affected people have an insatiable appetite and are obese for the rest of their lives. It's unclear whether these people are at risk for weight-related illnesses like heart disease or type 2 diabetes. Complete POMC deficiency results from loss of homozygous or complex heterozygosity of a functional mutation in the POMC gene (chromosome 2p23.3). POMC is regulated by leptin and cleaves into the melanocortin receptor (MC-R) ligands adrenocorticotrophin (ACTH) and melanocyte-stimulating hormones (MSH) alpha, beta, and gamma by prohormone convertases. Deficits in ligands, which result in a lack of activation of the MC1, MC2, and MC4 receptors, induce red hair colouring, adrenal insufficiency, and obesity, respectively.
The rise in the number of patients suffering from proopiomelanocortin deficiency will act as major driver that will results in the expansion of market’s growth. Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, advancement in the medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organisations to spread awareness about rare diseases and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market. Other factors such as increase in the adoption of early genetic counseling and growing demand for effective therapies will positively impact the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market’s growth rate.
Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities and ongoing clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, high unmet need of current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market in future.
However, high cost associated with the available treatment and lack of infrastructure in low-income countries will impede the growth rate of proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market. Additionally, the lack of specific treatment will act as major market restrain and further hinder the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market growth. Less awareness will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.
This proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
The proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, age of onset, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of treatment, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into hydrocortisone substitution therapy, setmelanotide, genetic counseling and others.
On the basis of diagnosis, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into blood tests, genetic tests and others.
On the basis of age of onset, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into infancy and neonatal.
On the basis of dosage, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into injection, tablets and others.
On the basis of route of administration, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.
On the basis of end-users, the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.
The proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.
Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market Country Level Analysis
Proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, treatment, diagnosis, age of onset, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
North America dominates the proopiomelanocortin deficiency treatment market due to the presence of major key players, high disposable income and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increasing patient pool, rising investment in the healthcare sector, and growing government support.
Competitive Landscape and Global Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market Share Analysis
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, WOCKHARDT, Akorn, Incorporated Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lannett, Aspen Holdings, Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Alcon Vision LLC, Solvay, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dow, Salix Pharmaceuticals, and Casper Pharma, among others.
Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market Objectives:
1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market
2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market, in terms of value and volume
3 To analyze opportunities in the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market
4 To define, segment, and estimate the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market based on deposit type and end-use industry
5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment Market
Report contents include
1 Analysis of the Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
2 Historical data and forecast
3 Regional analysis including growth estimates
4 Analyses the end user markets including growth estimates
5 Profiles on Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment including products, sales/revenues, and market position
6 Proopiomelanocortin Deficiency Treatment market structure, market drivers and restraints
