Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 29, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District
8/24/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Colerain Township
Colerain Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|St. Clair Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Upper Arlington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Worthington City School District
Worthington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Fayette
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Adena
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Jefferson County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Logan
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Van Wert County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Vantage Career Center
Vantage Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Village of Walbridge
Village of Walbridge
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 29, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.