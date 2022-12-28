Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District
8/24/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Belmont Colerain Township
Colerain Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler St. Clair Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Franklin The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Upper Arlington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Worthington City School District
Worthington City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Fayette
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Adena
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Jefferson County General Health District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Logan Riverside Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Summit Academy Community School - Dayton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Summit University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Van Wert County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Vantage Career Center
Vantage Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood Village of Walbridge
Village of Walbridge
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 29, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

