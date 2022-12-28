Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Harpersfield Township Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures

Colerain Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler St. Clair Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Franklin The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Upper Arlington City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit

Worthington City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Village of Fayette

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Adena

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Jefferson County General Health District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Logan Riverside Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Summit Academy Community School - Dayton

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Union Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Summit University of Akron Research Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government Van Wert County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wood Village of Walbridge

Vantage Career Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Wood Village of Walbridge

Village of Walbridge

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wood County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 29, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.