Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Shawnee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Auglaize Village of New Bremen
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Western Brown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Butler City of Trenton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Lisbon Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
City of Columbiana
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Buckeye Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Franklin Franklin County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Gallia Raccoon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Northwest State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Jackson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox Danville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Fairland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbia Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lorain County Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Toledo City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Miami Edison State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Alliance Community Schools, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Sinclair Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Paulding County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Circleville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Putnam Continental Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Richland Worthington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Tuscarawas Buckeye Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Crestview Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Dunham Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams Village of Montpelier
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

