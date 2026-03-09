Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Shawnee Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Auglaize
|Village of New Bremen
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Western Brown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|City of Trenton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Lisbon Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|City of Columbiana
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Parma Community
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Buckeye Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Franklin County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Raccoon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Technology Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Jackson County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox
|Danville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Fairland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbia Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lorain County Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Toledo City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Alliance Community Schools, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sinclair Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Paulding County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Circleville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Continental Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Worthington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Buckeye Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Crestview Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Dunham Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Village of Montpelier
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
