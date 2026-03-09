Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Shawnee Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Auglaize Village of New Bremen

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Brown Western Brown Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Butler City of Trenton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Lisbon Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

City of Columbiana

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Parma Community

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Buckeye Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Franklin Franklin County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Gallia Raccoon Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Northwest State Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Jackson County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Jackson County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Knox Danville Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lawrence Fairland Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Licking Licking Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Constellation Schools: Elyria Community

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbia Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lorain County Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Toledo City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Miami Edison State Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Alliance Community Schools, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Sinclair Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Paulding County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Pickaway Circleville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Putnam Continental Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Richland Worthington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Tuscarawas Buckeye Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Crestview Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Warren Warren County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Dunham Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Williams Village of Montpelier

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.