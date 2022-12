St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2007438

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 27, 2022

LOCATION: VT RT 2, Grand Isle

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal

ACCUSED: Angie Sweet

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 1925 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. While on the traffic stop, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Sweet was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. Sweet was later released to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Grand Isle Criminal Division on January 26, 2023 at 0830 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 01/26/2023

COURT: Grand Isle

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y