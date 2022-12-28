Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,075 in the last 365 days.

Why Some Students are Not Responding to Phonics and How That Can Change

Children’s songs by Donny and Marie Osmond offer a way to phonics and reading success.

PHONICS SONGS plus has important phonics skills and hundreds of high frequency reading words (sight words) embedded in the songs.”
— Program Author: Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.
CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark December 30 thru January 2, on your calendar. Phonics Songs plus featuring songs by Donny and Marie Osmond will be available to download free.

A reason why reading scores are so low is that we are missing a fundamental step in the teaching of reading, and it is not phonics. Children, especially children from challenged environments, have been found to have underdeveloped or delayed language development and poor auditory discrimination for sounds. Distinguishing sounds is fundamental to learning to read.

Music with lyrics helps develop important reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds which improves auditory discrimination and helps children develop the sounds for letters and words. The melody of songs can help with developing prosody and fluent reading skills. The words in songs help language development.

While research is pointing to the importance phonics, phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Listening to, playing, reading, and creating music involves almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. With practice, songs build stronger connections between the right and left sides of the brain and can bring many to reading. Learning to read requires attention, engagement, and repetition, all a part of singing.

Most children’s songs benefit enjoyment and learning. One difficulty with songs and reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.

Phonics Songs plus is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.
https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/ content

The author is so confident that Phonics Songs plus can make a difference for readers, especially struggling readers, that he is offering grade one free for a limited time. as a free download. This offer is absolutely free, no credit card required, and your email will not be shared.

PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language. The program is easy to use by parents and teachers and can be used as a support for phonics programs or as a phonics program. For those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories.

Click on this link for your free program. https://www.strugglingreaders.com/dm/
(The program offer can be discontinued at the author’s discretion. Emails will not be shared.)

Matthew Glavach
Glavach & Associates, StrugglingReaders.com
+1 707-894-5047
email us here

You just read:

Why Some Students are Not Responding to Phonics and How That Can Change

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.