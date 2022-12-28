Why Some Students are Not Responding to Phonics and How That Can Change
Children’s songs by Donny and Marie Osmond offer a way to phonics and reading success.
PHONICS SONGS plus has important phonics skills and hundreds of high frequency reading words (sight words) embedded in the songs.”CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark December 30 thru January 2, on your calendar. Phonics Songs plus featuring songs by Donny and Marie Osmond will be available to download free.
— Program Author: Matthew Glavach, Ph.D.
A reason why reading scores are so low is that we are missing a fundamental step in the teaching of reading, and it is not phonics. Children, especially children from challenged environments, have been found to have underdeveloped or delayed language development and poor auditory discrimination for sounds. Distinguishing sounds is fundamental to learning to read.
Music with lyrics helps develop important reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds which improves auditory discrimination and helps children develop the sounds for letters and words. The melody of songs can help with developing prosody and fluent reading skills. The words in songs help language development.
While research is pointing to the importance phonics, phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Listening to, playing, reading, and creating music involves almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. With practice, songs build stronger connections between the right and left sides of the brain and can bring many to reading. Learning to read requires attention, engagement, and repetition, all a part of singing.
Most children’s songs benefit enjoyment and learning. One difficulty with songs and reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading. A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.
Phonics Songs plus is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.
The author is so confident that Phonics Songs plus can make a difference for readers, especially struggling readers, that he is offering grade one free for a limited time. as a free download. This offer is absolutely free, no credit card required, and your email will not be shared.
PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language. The program is easy to use by parents and teachers and can be used as a support for phonics programs or as a phonics program. For those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories.
