Mental Health Watchdog Hosts Hundreds of Events Educating Citizens on Important Mental Health Issues

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., was the featured speaker at the seminar on mental health rights. Speakers included attorneys Dennis L. Webb of Fort Meyers, Justin Drach of Theole Drach Law, Kendra Parris of Parris Law and the president of the Florida chapter of CCHR, Diane Stein. Pamela Seefeld is a Clinical Pharmacist and Pharmacognosy Consultant Experts presented solutions to the challenges faced when dealing with youth mental health to an audience of concerned parents, educators, clergy and mental health practitioners.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), an award-winning nonprofit in the area of government relations and mental health human rights, has held more than 750 seminars, workshops and events educating Floridians on everything from their rights under the mental health law to the fact that there are hundreds of physical ailments which mimic mental health conditions. [1]A primary activity of the Florida chapter of CCHR is the hosting of events on the numerous aspects of mental health as a public service and since opening new offices in downtown Clearwater, CCHR has held hundreds of such events with attorneys, doctors and clinical pharmacists as the guest speakers.These professionals provide those in attendance with information on Florida’s mental health law, commonly known as the Baker Act ; individual rights under the law; how underlying physical ailments and misdiagnosed nutritional situations can result in people being falsely labeled as mentally ill; personal stories of drug addiction following years of taking psychiatric drugs and more.One such professional is attorney at law Carmen Miller who as a former assistant public defender has personal experience in representing Baker Act clients. Ms. Miller regularly delivers seminars on the mental health law and has hosted an Advance Mental Health Directive workshop at CCHR where attendees learn more about psychiatric living wills and how they can use such a document to help protect themselves from unwanted mental health treatments such as electroshock.During the “Psychiatric Disorders & Their Underlying Physical Causes” seminar, Alternative Medicine Professional, Dr. Jared Roscoe, explains how psychiatric drugs affect the body, what changes these produce, and why this moves the person completely in the opposite direction of actual healing. Another regular speaker, Clinical Pharmacist Pamela Seefeld, covers the potentially devastating side effects of drugging children, how prescription psychotropic drugs affect children and how to treat mental health naturally.The complimentary seminars, workshops and events differ each month and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to call 727-442-8820 or visit the center at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.Sources:[1] Differential Diagnosis of Psychotic Symptoms: Medical “Mimics” | Psychiatric Times By Oliver Freudenreich, MD, Dec 3, 2012 Volume: 27