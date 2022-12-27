IDOL Promotes Workplace Safety Series

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program is joining with local, state and federal partners, including Downstate Illinois Occupational Safety and Health (DIOSH), to promote a four-part safety series webinar.





DIOSH is comprised of private businesses, local governments and, state and federal agencies focused on a range of health and safety issues in the workplace.





The U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will discuss the topics of OSHA recordkeeping and reporting, national and regional emphasis programs, safety hazards, and health hazards throughout the month of January.









"This webinar series is an excellent opportunity for employers to better understand the expectations related to workplace health and safety," said Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes. "Our free, On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program is another great resource for small and medium-sized businesses."





IDOL recommends businesses with OSHA-related questions attend the webinar series and consult the Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program, a free and confidential safety and health walkthrough. For questions or more information click here or send an email.





Enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in Illinois is a shared responsibility between the U.S. DOL OSHA and the Illinois Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA). Federal OSHA, an Administration under the U.S. Department of Labor, covers all private sector workplaces while IL OSHA, a Division of the Illinois Department of Labor, covers all state and local government workplaces.