Luxury lifestyle brand Pacific Green reimagines exotic sustainable furniture with new introductions for January markets
Luxury lifestyle brand Pacific Green has manufactured and designed inspirational sustainable furniture for more than 40 years.
Pacific Green will debut within Dallas Market Center’s The Gallery space GL-120 January 4-9, 2023 during Total Home & Gift Market.
Pacific Green will feature their newest designs at Las Vegas Market January 29-February 02, 2023 at World Market Center, LVDC A200.
Pacific Green luxury designs can be found in all regions of the globe from deserts to mountains, ranch homes to tropical villas, and in the world's largest cities to its most remote archipelagos.
Eric Dickstein, CEO of Pacific Green shared “Our team is thrilled to introduce wild new seating and lounging concepts for January 2023. With the opening of our newest showroom at the Dallas Market Center and the first phase of remodeling our Las Vegas Design Center showroom at World Market Center, we look to open new doors in the new year by sharing our completely unique collections at January markets.”
Dickstein went on to share that their product development team never stops searching for trend-setting colors, materials, and textures for their best-selling products. Pacific Green takes pride in being the point of difference in the industry where furniture meets fashion. Their designers will source specialty leathers and hides - often only seen on apparel and accessories from the premier fashion houses - in order to create one-of-a-kind furniture experiences for their clients.
Pacific Green will launch several new introductions at the January markets that are sure to delight their luxury clientele by opening their newest showroom in Dallas. Which will help to introduce their brand to the entire TOLA region, as their innovations in design, uniqueness, and sustainable mission set their brand apart.
Pacific Green will debut in Dallas within The Gallery space GL-120 during Dallas Market Center’s Total Home & Gift Market (January 04-09 , 2023). Their new space is part of The Gallery’s recent expansion and features floor-to-ceiling windows and 1000 square feet devoted to Pacific Greens' exquisite sustainable designs.
“We are thrilled to feature Pacific Green in our curated Gallery for January Market. Their sustainable brand offers exquisite luxury with the type of global designs our buyers are looking for,” shared Michael Bauer, Dallas Market Center’s VP of Business Development, Design.
Pacific Green will also debut their new Design Center showroom, A200 during Las Vegas Market (January 29-February 02, 2023) at World Market Center. To kick off the new year in the remodeled space their team invites market buyers to join them for a market party Sunday, January 29th from 4:00 - 6:00pm.
Pacific Green is known worldwide as the pioneer of the use of palmwood for furniture in order to prevent the deforestation of rainforests. Their brand has invested millions in R&D to help save these forests. Their innovative designs and materials are all responsibly sourced and hand-crafted.
About Pacific Green
Pacific Green has manufactured and designed inspirational sustainable furniture for more than 40 years. An exotic luxury collection for residences and resorts alike, their designs are timeless and each frame is carefully handcrafted from superior natural materials with comfort and sustainability in mind. Following a series of research breakthroughs, Pacific Green developed the Palmwood® material forged from reclaimed plantation coconut palms -- exclusively used in all its furniture and a viable substitute to replace rainforest timber in furniture design - which could eliminate mass deforestation. A benchmark for modern manufacturing and social responsibility, Pacific Green operates the world's first factory dedicated to the coconut palm and certified by Rainforest Relief.
Their collections include seating, lounging, dining, bar, occasional, and accent furniture for those who wander, explore, and would travel to the ends of the earth for something truly special. Save the Forests. Use Palmwood. www.pacificgreen.net
About Dallas Market Center
Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, and apparel and accessories. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education, and new products from exhibitors throughout the year via dominant trade events for gift, home décor, holiday and floral; the nation’s most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers; the largest residential lighting trade event in North America; and the largest and most successful open-daily design center. The marketplace is located in the strongest economic zone in the country. In addition, more than 80% of Dallas Market Center buyers report that they do not shop at other market centers. Dallasmarketcenter.com
About Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor, and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The next Las Vegas Market runs January 29 – February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas. Registration for the winter 2023 Las Vegas Market is open now at LasVegasMarket.com.
