Timberglen Park Receives 50 New Trees Planted by Community Volunteers

Dozens of community volunteers assisted with the planting at Timberglen Park American elm, Bur oak, and Cedar elm among 9 species planted.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timberglen Park received 50 new trees as part of Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out Program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks. The planting was sponsored by Texas Trees Foundation, City of Dallas Park and Recreation, One Earth One Chance, American Forests, Sales Force, and One Tree Planted.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

Tree plantings are not possible without the support of partners committed to forestry. One Earth One Chance is focused on planting and maintaining trees and shrubs to restore urban spaces and sequester carbon. American Forests conserves and restores forests through research and develops robust programs centered on climate change and social equity. Sales Force help communities achieve sustainable priorities including ecosystem restoration, carbon removal, and more. One Tree Planted plants trees in countries around the world.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and the Dallas Park and Recreation's Branching Out program, visit www.texastrees.org and www.dallasparks.org.

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org.

Photo Credit: Texas Trees Foundation