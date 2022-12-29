Manufacturing Think Tank with Cliff Waldman Launches in January 2023 Combining Previous Podcasts
New Podcast Name Combines Cliff Notes and Manufacturing Matters into Manufacturing Think Tank with Cliff Waldman with Expanded Content and New GuestsFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast combines two separate podcast titles, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman and Cliff Notes, into Manufacturing Think Tank with Cliff Waldman with expanded content and new guests for 2023. The format and length will remain the same, but the focus and topics will take a broader look and provide more depth into the manufacturing industry and its many sectors, including Apparel, Leather and Allied Products; Printing and Related Support Activities; Machinery; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Computer and Electronic Products; Food, Beverage and Tobacco Products; Transportation Equipment; Paper Products; Petroleum and Coal Products; Plastics and Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Chemical Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components; and Furniture and Related Products. The podcast will focus on economic conditions as they may impact sectors or the industry as a whole.
Manufacturing is a bellwether indicator for the direction of the U.S. economy. Although it comprises about 9% of workers in the economy and generates some 10% of GDP, it feeds consumer, industrial, and government buying. In addition, the cycle time to make a finished product, from raw material ordering to final delivery, takes between six months and two years, depending upon the product. Government projects can take much longer. This means that manufacturers are looking months and even years ahead for materials and employees that will be needed in their production processes. When the demand for finished goods falls, manufacturers react quickly to reduce inventory and headcount, usually six to nine months before the rest of the economy feels the downturn.
Close observers of manufacturing, such as podcast host Cliff Waldman, keep a watchful eye on these shifts and speak with people in and around the industry to confirm how the industry is performing so they can present the most relevant, forward-looking insights. Listeners will gain the benefit of foresight for their companies when they share Mr. Waldman's analysis internally, giving their company time to act rather than react to near-term conditions and potential outcomes at the post-horizonal vortex.
During his extensive career as a Washington, D.C. economist, Cliff Waldman, New World Economics CEO, has been an active and in-demand public speaker on topics ranging from the U.S. and global economic outlooks to new markets, productivity, and automation. While he has spoken throughout the US, he has also appeared in Germany, Canada, and South Africa. Cliff visited South Africa right after the fall of the apartheid government to give a series of lectures on survey methods and statistical analysis. His lectures formed the basis for South Africa’s present-day small business research program. As a rising voice in the D.C. policy research community, Cliff has made appearances at events on Capitol Hill and in major think tanks. His podcast is now in its fourth year.
From 2003 to 2018, Cliff served as Senior Economist and Chief Economist of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI). He has spent nearly two decades writing and speaking on the global economic picture as well as a range of issues of central importance to the manufacturing sector, including productivity, demographics, and emerging markets. Cliff recently published a paper with Indiana University on competitive challenges in U.S. manufacturing. His career has also included tenures as an economic researcher with a state government forecasting and policy research unit as well as with a small business research team in Washington, D.C. Cliff directed a large contract for the Small Business Administration on the entrepreneurship potential of the veteran and service-disabled veteran population. He has won three national research awards.
As a leader in the economics community, Cliff served two years as Chairman of the Board of the National Economists Club. In 2019 he served as co-chair of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) manufacturing roundtable. In 2018 he was awarded the Certified Business Economist (CBE) designation by NABE. He received his M.A. in economics from Rutgers University.
