Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast Expands Listener Coverage with AM/FM Radio Syndication

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is expanding places where its shows can be heard through AM/FM radio syndication. WLEA AM became the first AM station to carry the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast breaking news during its morning drive time, getting more than 5,000 listeners online at wlea.net and on air. The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is targeting hundreds of AM and FM news stations as potential syndication partners for its hit show. There are additional shows within the podcast family for manufacturing and economic news. The Flagship Reports with Dr. Chris Kuehl covers how aspects of U.S. manufacturing are affected by economic, social, and geopolitical events at home and abroad, including supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, the economies of countries in Europe and Asia, and changes in oil and gas supply and demand. Cliff Waldman of New World Economics focuses on the manufacturing industry and why manufacturing matters with general commentary and noted guests. Harry Moser hosts Moser on Manufacturing to discuss restoring of products and jobs to the U.S.The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast produces several shows each week to provide radio stations with a selection of content to suit their business and industry audience. Discussions with manufacturing executives, academics, government officials, association directors, and service providers to the industry provide a breadth and depth of content that listeners will not hear on the mainstream media. "The mainstream media is saddled with tight time slots and sound bites. They don't have the flexibility to delve into the complex topic of manufacturing and all the upstream and downstream activities that are in play on a daily basis in the industry and its various sectors," said Lewis A. Weiss, Founder of the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast.The podcast has been online since November of 2013 with a conversational format without 'gotcha' questions. Its purpose is to provide the manufacturing industry, including all its upstream suppliers and downstream customers with information they can use or act on to adjust for shifts in recent and future business activity. Radio listeners will now gain the advantage of having that information before they start their workday so their company can be ahead of the curve in their industry sector. With voices from the plant floor being heard by middle and upper management in more and more companies, individuals who can discuss vital information are of greater value to their employers. Key executives who hear a single concept or key nugget from the topics discussed during the shows can position their company to refine operations, find skilled labor, enhance their marketing, or respond to a headwind or tailwind before the competition."Terrestrial radio has continued to be a successful broadcast medium for content providers and advertisers. Informative news is a format where the content of the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is a natural fit. We look forward to reaching this new audience with each station that carries the shows we produce to help manufacturing in the U.S. to continue to deliver the best quality products made anywhere in the world, said Mr. Weiss.The Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast is sponsored by All Metals & Forge Group. It can be heard on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and dozens of other podcast apps. In addition to the podcasts, All Metals & Forge Group also publishes Manufacturing Outlook, a free subscription ezine that provides readers with forward-looking, forward-thinking articles each month. Interested readers can subscribe at www.manufacturingoutlook.com

