Manufacturing Outlook Digital Ezine Begins 2023 Publishing Year With Growing Subscriber Base for Advertisers
Industry Ezine Provides Readers with Forward-Looking and Forward-Thinking Outlook Content for Industry Sectors and Key Topics for Manufacturing CompetitivenessFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Outlook, the forward-looking, forward-thinking digital ezine published by the Manufacturing Talk Radio Podcast, begins the 2023 publishing year with its cover story of the rapidly growing wind, wave, tidal, and solar energy industries that are providing power to replace fossil fuel-driven turbines. Thousands of wind towers have been erected over the last 20 years, with many needing replacement parts or upgrades. The January issue discusses the growth of the industry and the development of wave, tidal, and solar-powered installations that have been engineered to withstand the forces and harsh conditions of seawater or the heat created by concentrated sunlight.
Each free monthly issue contains updates and outlooks for manufacturing in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe to give readers insights into the ebb and flow of the economies of the major countries and how conditions overseas might impact manufacturers in the U.S., including the demand for parts and products to be exported. The technology outlook section examines recent disruptive developments that will affect future manufacturing processes and systems, such as advanced robotics and self-guided vehicles.
Materials Outlook discusses raw inputs to manufacturing, including plastics and metals, and new production processes like 3D printers making their way into high-volume mainstream production from low-quantity R&D. Aerospace Outlook addresses developments in aircraft for commercial flight and some of the problems encountered there, as well as spacecraft for boosting satellites and research equipment into low earth orbit, or preparations for tourist space travel. The Automotive Outlook examines challenges the industry is facing with chips, batteries, and general production issues that continue to linger post-pandemic.
The Cyber Security Outlook, written by Ken Fanger, President of On Technology Partners, is usually a light-hearted article about the serious matters of protecting your data and systems from hackers who are continually attacking companies and networks from the largest manufacturers to mom-and-pop shops, with How-To recommendations to protect or recover from the never-ending attempts to invade computers, servers, and entire networks. Ken's approach is a stress relief on topics that can cause significant mental and data disruption.
Royce Lowe writes the Issues Outlook and Energy Outlook articles that highlight advances and difficulties and their impact on manufacturing, from the expansion of wind, wave, tidal, and solar energy to produce more clean power and their impact on existing fossil fuel energy sources. Manufacturing Outlook will be closely following nuclear fusion, which has been the promised Holy Grail of energy creation as it move from the theoretical realm to reality in R&D, particularly at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Whether or not nuclear fusion becomes the cheap, clean energy for modern manufacturing will continue to be a hopeful outlook for the industry.
Each month, several reports are highlighted that are solid indicators of future conditions in manufacturing. The ISM's Manufacturing Report on Business(R) presents the previous month's data and several sections of the report are indicators of manufacturing conditions in the coming six months. The CASS Freight Index presents current data which shows demand for truck transportation of goods, and whether it is rising or falling, revealing what is likely to be the demand in the next 60 to 90 days. The Machine Tool Outlook from the Association for Manufacturing Technology report on machine tools orders 60 days prior, which indicates the demand for new or replacement tools to produce parts and components in the coming six to nine months when the tooling arrives and is put into use.
Manufacturing Outlook provides a free subscription to its readers at https://manufacturingoutlook.com/subscribe/ as part of the family of podcasts and information available to the manufacturing industry. Senior executives from manufacturing, academia, think tanks, government agencies, and suppliers to the industry are invited to add to the conversation by submitting an article for publication or a press release for inclusion in future issues.
