Standard Reunification Method- Reunification Exercise

NDE School Safety is sponsoring three separate 1-day SRM-REx across the state of Nebraska, which will be facilitated by the iloveuguys Foundation. The Standard Reunification Method (SRM) provides schools with proven methods to conduct a successful reunification. This day will allow participants to plan and practice the process.

A working lunch will be provided.

Seats are limited to a maximum of 120 participants. Register by Feb. 24, 2023.

Read this flyer for more details: SRM-REx March 2023 Nebraska

Questions? Contact Scott Stemper at scott.stemper@nebraska.gov