Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,019 in the last 365 days.

Standard Reunification Method- Reunification Exercise

NDE School Safety is sponsoring three separate 1-day SRM-REx across the state of Nebraska, which will be facilitated by the iloveuguys Foundation. The Standard Reunification Method (SRM) provides schools with proven methods to conduct a successful reunification. This day will allow participants to plan and practice the process.

A working lunch will be provided.

Seats are limited to a maximum of 120 participants. Register by Feb. 24, 2023.

Read this flyer for more details: SRM-REx March 2023 Nebraska

Questions? Contact Scott Stemper at scott.stemper@nebraska.gov

You just read:

Standard Reunification Method- Reunification Exercise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.