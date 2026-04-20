Check Your SPEDFRS SY24-25 Data Collection For Modifications

Public, ESU

As NDE staff continue processing the school year 2024-25 SPEDFRS data collection, it is possible that reductions are made to the claims. Common downward adjustments are:

Staff that are listed as non-qualified on the “Staff Reporting for Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) and GMS SPED IDEA Consolidated Application” report in NSSRS Validation

Corrections to cost-allocation of SPED and non-SPED FTE for employees

Unallowable expenses for contracted services

Reductions to match invoices for contracted services

A District can check the status of their claim throughout the processing period by logging into SPEDFRS in the legacy portal. The reason for a downward adjustment will be noted in the “NDE Comments” section by line item.

Please email us with any questions or concerns at NDE.BGMHelp@nebraska.gov