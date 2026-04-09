Summer EBT Upload – Open in the NEW portal April 13
Public, Nonpublic
The Summer EBT (SEBT) file upload process has moved to the new NDE Portal and will open Monday, April 13th.
All superintendents will automatically be granted access to the SEBT Upload application. Superintendents may then assign access to additional staff members as needed.
Requesting Access
Once the application is open, log into the New Portal, navigate to Profile > Requests and request the “SEBT Upload – District” role.
Need Assistance?
New Portal Resources:
https://www.education.ne.gov/portal/
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