The Award Winning Nordlys™ Light & Bright System Arrives at Sweet Spot MediSpa in Fort Myers
Sweet Spot Medispa owner Amy Ingle, BSN, MSN, APRN, FNP-C brings this innovative treatment technology to Southwest Florida
I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Ingle, BSN, MSN, APRN, FNP-C is proud to announce that Sweet Spot MediSpa now offers the revolutionary Nordlys™ Light & Bright system from Candela. The Nordlys™ platform was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, and was featured on the Today Show on NBC. Sweet Spot MediSpa is the first clinic in Fort Myers to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art medical spa.
— Amy Ingle, owner of Sweet Spot MediSpa
The Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a unique Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy that incorporates two types of light therapy in a single treatment for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. It can improve the tone and texture of skin quickly and effectively with minimal downtime.
The platform allows aesthetic specialists to simultaneously treat:
Redness and vascular lesions
Age spots, unwanted freckles, and other dark spots
Textural irregularities
Sun damage
Overall tone and appearance of skin
During a Nordlys™ Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers light energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy, creating targeted tissue damage that destroys built-up melanin and other unwanted pigments. IPL photorejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and improve its overall elasticity.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Fort Myers, Florida to bring the Nordlys system to my patients. I have to say the Nordlys™ Light & Bright is a major step forward in IPL technology,” said Amy Ingle, owner and nurse practitioner at Sweet Spot MediSpa”, said Amy Ingle, owner of Sweet Spot MediSpa. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it medical spa,” Amy added.
The Nordlys system is powerful but more comfortable than other IPL treatment options. The device is quiet in operation, features multiple settings, and even includes a patient database to track treatments.
“I know our patients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by the Nordlys system." Amy said.
For more information on Nordlys™ Light & Bright or Sweet Spot MediSpa visit https://www.sweetspotmedispa.com/ or call (239) 946-4682.
About Amy Ingle BSN, MSN, APRN, FNP-C & Sweet Spot MediSpa
Sweet Spot Medispa owner Amy Ingle, BSN, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, opened her aesthetics practice with the intention of improving the well-being of men and women in Fort Myers and throughout Southwest Florida by providing them with the most advanced facial and body rejuvenation therapies.
Amy started her career by first obtaining a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She is an advanced registered nurse practitioner licensed to practice in Florida with certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. In 2016, Amy received a master’s degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, further cultivating her considerable nursing expertise.
The field of aesthetics is constantly evolving, and Amy ensures she stays up to date with the latest technologies and developments in the science behind aesthetics by undertaking advanced training courses. She currently holds certification in administering injectable treatments that include Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, Restylane®, Belotero®, Radiesse®, Kybella®, and Juvederm®, and is an expert in the use of the latest platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies.
Amy understands how important it is for men and women of all ages to feel good about the way they look, and she dedicates herself to providing her clients in Southwest Florida with treatments that bring lasting results.
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Nordlys Light & Bright