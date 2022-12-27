Young Men Receive a Surprise Visit from Dr. Mathew Knowles at Leadership Luncheon
S.M.I.L.E Foundation Presents Dr. Mathew Knowles with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December is the month when communities join forces to give back. On December 18th, the S.M.I.L.E Foundation hosted its first Smart Men In Leadership Excellence Lunch and Learn with special guest presenters Dr. Sonia R. White, Dr. Mathew Knowles, Pastor Jamail Johnson, and Jerome D. Love with guest appearances by State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Ivan Sanchez. Young men ages 10-19 learned viable business etiquette, leadership, and entrepreneurship skills from the experts. The space was sponsored by Houston Millennials organization and lunch was sponsored by Raising Canes and Jason's Deli in partnership with Jammin' Jimmy Olson Charities.
“We hosted this workshop to give young men an opportunity to learn from leaders who can positively influence their lives,” Founder of S.M.I.L.E Foundation Dr. Sonia R. White stated. “Most of the children live in single-parent households, so these men were able to represent as a form of father figures and mentors to help the children tap into their gifts, nurture their dreams, and provide words of encouragement.”
The S.M.I.L.E Foundation was established in 2019 as a nonprofit organization to mentor minority young men while supporting our STEAM education and financial literacy programs. Dr. Sonia R. White is highly respected for her humanitarian efforts on a global scale and is a proud veteran who strongly believes in giving back.
One by one, the boys listened to all the speakers and engaged with them. They practiced “I Am” affirmations, learned the power of their name, and practiced expressing themselves out loud. As the boys settle into their seats to close out the workshop, the father of R&B and pop superstars Beyonce and Solange, Dr. Mathew Knowles, walks in to greet the young men. The young men were amazed by his words of wisdom and inspired by his story of finding success through hard work and determination.
“There’s a difference between having passion and a hobby,” Dr. Mathew Knowles stated. “You believe you are great when it’s a hobby. You work at becoming greatness when it’s your passion.”
Dr. Knowles received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from Sonia R. White Enterprises, LLC, and a United States Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s office.
“Led by Americorps, this prestigious annual award recognizes those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, worth ethic, and dedication to their communities,” Dr. Sonia R. White continued. “It was our pleasure to honor him for committing to over 4000 community service hours. Presenting the award in front of the children made a tremendous difference in their lives beyond that workroom.”
For more information about the S.M.I.L.E Foundation, visit smilementor.org.
