Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,032 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Applauds Crim­i­nal Appeals Court Deci­sion that Helps Ensure Oper­a­tion Lone Star Arrestees Face Justice

Attorney General Paxton has announced his support for a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decision that will help ensure the prosecution of illegal aliens who attempt to enter Texas unlawfully.  

Operation Lone Star is a large-scale state program that was designed to combat illegal immigration and has resulted in thousands of illegal aliens being charged with criminal trespassing in many counties, including Kinney County, Texas. With the help of the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid activist group, many of these illegal aliens have filed habeas corpus applications seeking to avoid justice for their criminal acts. Rather than filing their applications in Kinney County, however, hundreds of illegal aliens have filed applications in a district court in Travis County where they believe they are more likely to obtain a favorable outcome.  

In response, Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith–with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General–petitioned to stop the Travis County court from resolving any more of these cases. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has now correctly ruled that the Travis County District Court lacked the jurisdiction to resolve these cases and has issued a writ of prohibition to stop them from doing so.  

“The Court of Criminal Appeals has rightly put an end to this thinly-veiled attempt to grant widespread amnesty,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The brave men and women currently serving Texas in Operation Lone Star deserve to know that the illegal aliens they detain and charge will, in fact, be prosecuted. This decision gets us a big step closer in that direction.”  

To read the writ of prohibition issued by the Court of Criminal Appeals, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Applauds Crim­i­nal Appeals Court Deci­sion that Helps Ensure Oper­a­tion Lone Star Arrestees Face Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.