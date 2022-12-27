Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – January 11, 2023 930am-10:45am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which previously occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. For the January session, the schedule is: 9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner, Data Collections)

10:00 am – 10:15 am New Financial Collection (Kevin Lyons, Financial Administrative Services)

10:15 am – 10:30 am New Special Education Collection (Amy Rhone / Kris Elmshaeuser, Special Education)

10:30 am – 10:45 am Nonpublic Curriculum (Micki Charf, Accreditation)

10:45 am Closing Notes (Naomi Kohles, Service Desk) The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/