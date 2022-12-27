120Water™ Platform Selected to Manage Indiana Lead Service Line Database
Leveraging software platforms to improve drinking water infrastructure in home state
120Water is committed to developing and sharing innovative tools with water professionals, and we are thrilled to be the state of Indiana’s partner in this endeavor.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its track record of providing data management and software solutions to statewide and multistate programs, 120Water’s platform has been selected to manage the lead service line inventories for more than 1,300 water systems across its home state of Indiana. State procurement of the Public Water System (PWS) Portal, State Dashboard and Public Transparency Dashboard software grants all Indiana utilities access to 120Water’s proprietary tools designed to collect, store, manage, and report on lead service line inventory data in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and federal and state reporting requirements.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
The LCRR requires utilities nationwide to compile a location-based inventory of service line materials by October 2024. As many water systems lack digital records or capabilities to track and submit inventories, this provision introduces significant time and resource burdens. To remedy this, 120Water’s PWS Portal provides systems of all sizes an intuitive, standardized tool to normalize, validate, and manage service line data before it is uploaded to the State Dashboard for ongoing compliance management. The submissions are automatically validated upon CSV/Excel import, at which point the state will have the opportunity to publish the approved service line inventories to the Public Transparency Dashboard.
“As a rule, we believe good data leads to good program management, and given the complexities and comprehensive nature of LCRR, a piecemeal approach to compliance is simply not possible,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “A project of this magnitude requires holistic, long-term solutions, which we make it our mission to provide. 120Water is committed to developing and sharing innovative tools with water professionals, and we are thrilled to be the state of Indiana’s partner in this endeavor.”
Evaluated through an open request for proposal (RFP) with the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), 120Water was chosen as the state partner based on its experience running water quality programs and building service line inventories for utilities of all sizes, its focus on continued innovation, and the current depth and breadth of collaboration with Indiana-based water systems and associations. Scope of work begins immediately, and water utilities will receive preliminary guidance in early 2023.
120Water combines a technology-based approach with firsthand experience to form a practical understanding of workflow requirements and an appreciation for the nuances of data management. The updated PWS Portal was debuted in September 2022 at the National Rural Water Association’s (NRWA) WaterPro Conference, is commercially available and licensed in over 41 states, and is currently in use by nearly 500 public water system customers.
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 41 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
