Elevations RTC: "The Approach Program" Helping Teens Transition Back To Home Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the students and their families go into the last stages of their voyage at Elevations RTC, they start the thrilling process of transitioning back to home life. Instead of immediately coming home after graduation, some students need additional guidance and support to prepare for a smooth and successful transition.
Elevations RTC's “The Approach” program helps teens feel confident by equipting them with the necessary skills and tools to transition back home successfully. Besides assisting students transitioning from Elevations RTC, help is also provided to students who attended therapeutic boarding schools, wilderness therapy programs, and other residential treatment centers.
The Approach assists teens and young adults with the following:
Transition Successfully
Students are guided by staff members in their transition out of an organized treatment environment into a less structured, more relaxed setting.
Hone Independent Living Skills
While they live in a residential environment that reflects the experience of students living in the 'real world,' students have the chance to cultivate meaningful life skills that assist with launching them into independence.
Plan for the Future
While living at The Approach, residents are encouraged to continue studying locally at community colleges and high schools. In addition, they can obtain career counseling in which they are taught how to build resumes and get internships and part-time jobs.
Continue Making Therapeutic Progress
Students from this transitional living program get to keep the therapist they have worked with throughout their healing journey. Additionally, they can access full-time care from a psychiatrist during their stay at The Approach.
Every week, Jennifer Wilde, Executive Clinical Director, meets with students for 'Living Well.' This group is where students discuss each person's progress toward meeting their goals. Additionally, this meeting serves as an opportunity to get the point of view of how well students live together, and any conflict within the group is addressed.
Much importance is placed on engendering a supportive community environment at The Approach. For the duration of the program, a positive peer culture is encouraged, in which students collaborate and learn from each other during the transition from a treatment situation.
The beautiful and comfortable home setting at the Approach is explicitly designed for students to help with the building of positive peer culture. Included in the home environment are:
Personalized Student Rooms
Students are motivated to decorate their rooms to make the space their own and express their unique personalities.
Spaces to Meditate and Relax
There are tranquil spaces throughout the home for students to be alone and relax.
Several Study Spaces
There are quite a few spaces around that are ideal nooks for reading and studying.
Community Kitchen Setting
Students gain kitchen skills by cooking and eating meals with their peers; this allows them to form a bond with other household members.
