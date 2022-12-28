ROM Technologies ™ Helps With The New Remote Patient Monitoring Future Of Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote patient monitoring is lauded as the way to go amid the pandemic. With remote patient monitoring, patients can receive personalized and innovative care while keeping themselves safe from the aftereffects of the pandemic.
The Medtech industry expects the adoption of telehealth to increase exponentially in the long term. ROM Technologies ™ has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge medical innovation geared towards improving postoperative care.
It has launched PortableConnect ®, a telehealth medical equipment that helps recover orthopedic patients. The good news is that the device is delivered to the patient's home and is set up on them to provide therapeutic care immediately.
The ROMtech ® is set up on patients by a knowledgeable member of ROM technologies ™ following physicians 'prescriptions. The teletherapy technology is customizable to suit the patients' needs.
The PortableConnect ® is set on the patient's ailing part of the body, say a knee, and makes gentle and therapeutic movements that help speed up the healing and recovery process. A patient can take 3-5 therapy sessions per day for 3 to 6 weeks.
With its telemedicine capabilities, a doctor can monitor the patient's progress remotely and adjust the PortableConnect ® to accommodate the patient's progress or correct any setback.
This augurs well with pandemic measures put in place by WHO to maintain social distancing to reduce human contact. ROMtech ® also leverages Esper's software which enables the devices to receive automatic updates and configuration settings.
Devices enrolled on Esper can be managed from one platform. The patient can apply different device settings depending on what they need to work on, which results in improved personalized care.
Remote patient monitoring is critical in reducing human interactions. Reduced human contact reduces the spread of Covid 19 significantly. The PortableConnect ® innovative telehealth technology is administered at the patient's home.
It reduces the need for keeping patients in hospitals where the risk of contracting Covid 19 is very high. At home, the patient only comes in contact with people they live with, which helps manage the pandemic.
People worldwide take necessary precautions to avert the risk of contracting Covid 19. Visiting public places like hospital increases the risk. The good news is that doctors can monitor their patients right from the comfort of their homes.
People who do not want to go to the hospital have a convenient alternative to reaching treatment at home. Telehealth has made it possible to reach out to those seeking treatment at home.
At home, they can receive personalized and innovative care that has proven to work. However, traditional methods would not be able to do this.
Chet Christensen
Chet Christensen
