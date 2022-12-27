Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 11.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers
A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a group of antennas spatially separated and distributed over a given geographic area for augmenting existing wireless
Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market was valued at USD 10462.19 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28549.53 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Hardware" accounts for the largest offering segment in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative systems. In-app Purchases is expected to witness high growth in the monetization type segment of the market owing to high consumer preference. coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Analysis and Size
Increasing demand from various end-users is driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players expand their presence, service and support for the German market. For instance, In January 2020, AT&T invested USD 85 million in improving wireless capacity and coverage. This has provided a big boost and better coverage for the entire Miami area. It has helped the company to provide a better customer experience which has increased their retention rate.
Market Definition
A distributed antenna system (DAS) is a group of antennas spatially separated and distributed over a given geographic area for augmenting existing wireless services, including cellular and radio signals. The digital signal gets converted into RF and RF to digital with the help of an antenna to provide the cellular signal. A distributed antenna system (DAS) is deployed to provide extra network coverage and capacity in buildings and venues which are infrequently used but are subject to the high demand for wireless network services, such as concert halls, sports stadiums and auditoriums. A DAS network is deployed either indoors or outdoors. The distributed antenna system (DAS) comprises various hardware components such as antenna, head-end units, radio units, and others that offer great efficiency with improved performance for the network coverage and connectivity.
Competitive Landscape and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market
The distributed antenna system (DAS) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to distributed antenna system (DAS) market.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Corning Incorporated
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc.
BTI wireless
ATC IP LLC
CenRF Communications Limited
Fixtel Services Australia
RFI Technology Solutions
SKYCOMMS AUS
Cobham Wireless
Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.
AT&T
Bird
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Westell Technologies, Inc.
Dali Wireless
JMA Wireless
Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for distributed antenna system (DAS) in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by Europe and North America. Market leader is AT&T which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 35% to 40% globally. The market is witnessing continuous product launch, investments, partnership and other strategies in the market.
Offering
Components
Services
Coverage
Indoor
Outdoor
Ownership
Carrier
Neutral-host
Enterprise
Technology
Carrier WI-FI
Small cells
User Facility
>500K FT2
200K–500K FT2
<200K FT2
Vertical
Commercial
Public safety
Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, offering, coverage, ownership, technology, user facility and vertical as referred above.
The countries covered in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the distributed antenna system (DAS) market because of the high investments in advanced antenna technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of communication within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rapid developments in the field of 5 G networks in the region.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions AT&T, ATC IP LLC and Corning Incorporated are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific distributed antenna system (DAS) market and the market leaders targeting China, Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.
The distributed antenna system (DAS) market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as AT&T, ATC IP LLC and Corning Incorporated as they are the market leaders for distributed antenna system (DAS). Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
