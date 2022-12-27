Full Dentures Market Expected to Grow USD 2.34 billion by 2029, Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Forecast
Full Dentures Market would rocket up to USD 2.34 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled “Full Dentures Market” with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior where this Full Dentures Market report comes into play. With this market report, information about all the above-mentioned factors can be retrieved by using actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. The key topics that have been explained in this market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis, and research methodology. Not to mention these topics have been watchfully analyzed with the best tools and techniques.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the full dentures market which was USD 1.29 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2.34 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
A premium denture fits and looks better than any other type of denture. This is because the acrylic can be customized with various types of pigmentation and the artificial teeth and looks more natural. A premium denture can radically improve your dental health.
Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona, (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (U.S.), G.C. Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (U.S.), BEGO GmbH and Co. K.G. (Germany), Young Innovations Inc. (U.S.), Septodont Holding (France), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), Coltene Holdings AG (Switzerland), Brasseler USA (U.S.), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), OSSTEM Implant Co (Japan), D.B. Orthodontics (U.K.), J. Morita Corp (Japan), The Yoshida Dental Mfg Co. Ltd.,(Japan) and VOCO GmbH (Germany)
Drivers
Rise in dental caries
The ageing population, rising dental caries rates, and other factors propel the growth of the full dentures market. Dentures and implants are gradually adopting CAD/CAM technology, which is anticipated to increase production accuracy and output.
Increase in demand of dentures
The rapid digital creation of detachable full-arch dentures through the use of digital dentures technology is expected to further fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.
Rise in ageing population
WHO predicts that the number of people will rise to 9.7 billion in 2050 as a result of an ageing population around the world. This is a significant contributing factor to the occurrence of edentulism overall. In recent years, populations in emerging economies have been more likely to get full dentures than partial ones, which has helped the market for full dentures grow.
Opportunities
Increase in the prevalence of dental diseases
The market's growth is fuelled by the rise in the prevalence of dental diseases, which is likely to accelerate the demand for removable or fixed dentures.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Full Dentures Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Global Market: Regulations
Market Overview
Full Dentures Market, By Device Type
Full Dentures Market, By Product Type
Full Dentures Market, By Technology
Full Dentures Market, By Application
Full Dentures Market, By End User
Global Full Dentures Market, By Region
Full Dentures Market: Company Landscape
SWOT Analyses
Company Profile
Questionnaires
Related Reports
