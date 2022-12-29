Decentralize the World

C Hollmann The artist Art

An incedible new art piece created by Blockchain Matters to be unveiled in early 2023

“My art pieces are presented on a series of canvases representing a blockchain based currency and contrasted with government-controlled currencies,” — Christian Hollmann

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Hollmann (Blockchains Matter) is a skilled artist in every way. The most challenging endeavor to date, though only a small portion of his artistic activity, is the creation of the Blockchain progressive depiction.

The painting's color scheme, which features greens reds and other vibrant tones , was intended to emphasize importance and ubiquity of moneys part in our society.

Christian is also one of growing number of artists to embrace this new subject and discuss the intricacies and difficulties of the technological implications.

First Day of Issue of a regular Postage Stamp depicting his art will be available for each attendee at the event