Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.56 billion with Growing CAGR of 11.0% by 2030
Europe Cancer Biomarkers market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the market. The value chain analysis helps to analyse major upstream raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restraints for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of the areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cancer biomarkers market which was USD 4.15 billion in 2022, would rocket up to USD 9.56 billion by 2030, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.
Recent Development
• In February 2022, Abbott Laboratories released Lingo, a consumer bio wearable that can track important body signals and help consumers better understand and improve their overall health. It could allow biohackers to use a continuous stream of data rather than periodic finger-prick tests, urine samples, and breath readings.
• In February 2022, OncoDNA, a genomic and prognostic business, released the OncoDEEP kit. The kit provides a complete workflow solution that allows laboratories with NGS capabilities to undertake thorough biomarker testing, perform advanced data analysis, and assist oncologists in providing the most effective and customized cancer treatments for their patients.
Market Outline: -
Biomarkers (also known as signature molecule or molecular marker) are basically utilized to check how the body responds to a treatment of any condition or disease and assist in examining the organ functions and other health conditions. These play a vital role in the imaging technology so that they can provide clear imaging of oncology tumours and other problems.
According to the Globocan 2020 estimates, there were 467,965 new cases of cancer in France, with 185,621 deaths. According to the Foundation de France, cancer affects over 350,000 people each year and kills close to 150,000, accounting for roughly one-third of all deaths. Increased efforts in R&D are being made to invent novel cancer therapeutics and diagnostics due to the high prevalence of cancer. Thus, cancer biomarkers are discovered to play a critical role in risk assessment and early diagnosis.
Some of the major players operating in the cancer biomarkers market are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Abbott (U.S.)
QIAGEN (Germany)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Enzo Biochem, Inc. (U.S.)
Charles River Laboratories (U.S.)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Bruker (U.S.)
Siemens (U.S.)
Epigenomics AG (Germany)
General Electric (U.S.)
Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising R&D activities
In November 2019, Hitachi and the Centre Léon Bérard cancer centre in France promoted R&D aimed at improving the efficiency of cancer diagnosis and treatment by establishing the Hitachi Lyon Lab. The research also includes the identification of biomarkers in the context of resistance using genomic data, which may allow for the prediction of responses and prognoses following radiation treatment. As a result, the high cancer burden and increased R&D activities are drive the market growth.
Rise in lung cancer
Lung cancer is caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells in one or both lungs. Although it can affect people who have never smoked, smokers are at the greatest risk of developing lung cancer. The duration and number of cigarettes smoked by the patient increase the risk of lung cancer. Other risk factors include second-hand smoke, asbestos, certain metals, some organic chemicals, radiation, air pollution, and diesel exhaust in the workplace or in the environment. With the rise in cancer cases, millions of people worldwide are becoming infected with COVID-19. Since the focus of healthcare facilities has shifted to COVID-19, cancer patients' treatment and cancer biomarker-related clinical trials have been paused for a period of time.
Opportunities
Rising cancer cases
According to Globocan 2020 estimates, there were 457,960 new cancer cases in the United Kingdom, with prostate, breast, lung, colon, and skin cancer being the most common types of cancer detected. According to the same estimates, Italy had 415,269 new cancer cases and approximately 174,759 deaths. As a result of the rising number of cancer cases, the cancer biomarkers market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
High treatment costs
The obstacles such as high investment requirements, high treatment costs, and expensive capital expenditure on equipment are expected to stymie market expansion, as are technical challenges with sample collection and a lack of suitable reimbursement.
Table of Content:
Section 01: Executive Summary
Section 02: Scope of The Report
Section 03: Research Methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: Market Landscape
Section 06: Market Sizing
Section 07: Five Forces Analysis
Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application
Section 10: Customer Landscape
Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User
Section 12: Regional Landscape
Section 13: Decision Framework
Section 14: Drivers and Challenges
Section 15: Market Trends
Section 16: Competitive Landscape
Section 17: Company Profiles
Section 18: Appendix
Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Scope
The cancer biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of type, product, service, disease, indication, application, profiling technologies. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Consumables
Services
Software
Growth Hormone Therapy
Profiling Technologies
OMICS
Imaging Technology
Immunoassays
Cytogenetics
Bioinformatics
Service
Sample Preparation
Assay Development
Biomarkers
Testing
Type
Safety Biomarkers
Efficacy Biomarkers
Predictive Biomarkers
Surrogate Biomarkers
Prognostic Biomarkers
Pharmacodynamics Biomarkers
Validation Biomarkers
Protein Biomarkers
Genetic Biomarkers
Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Personalized Medicine
Disease Risk Assessment
Others
Disease Indication
Cancer
Solid biopsy
Liquid Biopsy
Infectious Diseases
Immune Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Other Disease Indications
