Bike and Scooter Rental Market Destine to Reach CAGR 18.0% Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Demand & Revenue Forecast 2029
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Bike and Scooter Rental Market would exhibit a CAGR of 18.0% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 11.55 billion by 2029.
List of the leading companies operating in the Bike and Scooter Rental Market includes:
Cityscoot SAS
Uber Technologies Inc.
Lime
Bird Rides, Inc.
ofo Inc.
COUP Mobility GmbH
Mobycy
Vogo rentals
nextbike GmbH
Lyft, Inc.
MOTOCRUIZER TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT. LTD.
Mobike
Spin
eCooltra
Bolt Bikes
Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd
YEGO Urban Mobility SL
Spinlister
Zoomo
VOI Technology AB
emmy-sharing
Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Scope and Market Size
Global bike and scooter rental market, on the basis of operational model is segmented into dockless, and station-based.
Based on propulsion, global bike and scooter rental market is segmented into gasoline, electric, and pedal.
Based on service, global bike and scooter rental market is segmented into pay as you go, and subscription-based.
On the basis of vehicle type, global bike and scooter rental market is segmented into bike, scooter, and others.
On the basis of application, global bike and scooter rental market is segmented into short trip, long-distance, and long-distance travel.
Bike and Scooter Rental Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the bike and scooter rental market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Asia-Pacific dominates the bike and scooter rental market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the benefits of renting a vehicle and growing number of vehicles which will lead to increased pollution in traffic congestion this region.
The country section of the bike and scooter rental market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
