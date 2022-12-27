Smart Stadium Market Destine to Reach CAGR 21.43 % Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Demand & Revenue Forecast 2029
According to Data Bridge Market Research the Report of Global Smart Stadium Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart stadium market size is valued at USD 33.00 billion by 2029 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.43% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart stadium provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
List of the leading companies operating in the Smart Stadium Market includes:
IBM
Tech Mahindra Limited
NEC Technologies India Private Limited
Cisco Systems, Inc
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Intel Corporation
FUJITSU
Johnson Controls
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
GP Smart Stadium
CenturyLink
NXP Semiconductors
Vix Technology.
Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd
Honeywell International Inc
UCOPIA
Schneider Electric
Infosys Limited
Atos SE
Volteo LLC
Global Smart Stadium Market Scope and Market Size
Smart stadium market is segmented on the basis of component into software and services. Software has further been segmented into digital content management, stadium and public security, building automation, event management, network management and crowd management. Digital content management has further been sub-segmented into audio and video management, digital signage and mobile and web content management. Stadium and public security has further been sub-segmented into access control, video surveillance, physical security information management, security scanning, imaging, and metal detection, emergency and disaster management, cyber security and others. Building automation has further been sub-segmented into parking management systems, energy management systems and facility management systems. Event management has further been sub-segmented into event marketing and registration, ticketing management and workforce management. Services have further been segmented into consulting, deployment and integration and support and maintenance.
On the basis of deployment mode, the smart stadium market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.
The platform segment of the smart stadium market is segmented into application management platform, device management platform and network management platform.
Key Benefits:
This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.
The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.
The research examines the Smart Stadium Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.
The Smart Stadium Market’s major participants have been identified.
To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.
An in-depth analysis of the Smart Stadium Market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.
Smart Stadium Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the smart stadium market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Europe leads the smart stadium market because of the stringent public safety regulations imposed by the governing bodies to guarantee the maximum safety of the public and the stadiums. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to rise in the focus on modernization of infrastructure.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Smart Stadium Market
INTRODUCTION
MARKET SEGMENTATION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
MARKET OVERVIEW
GLOBAL SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
GLOBAL SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
GLOBAL SMART STADIUM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
GLOBAL SMART STADIUM MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
SWOT ANALYSIS
COMPANY PROFILE
QUESTIONNAIRE
RELATED REPORTS
