Astera 2022 Recap: Launching Astera Data Stack Version 10.0 to Introducing Astera Data Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching new solutions, achieving new milestones, revealing new features — to say 2022 was an eventful year for Astera would be an understatement.
Here’s a quick recap of everything Astera achieved in 2022.
Astera Data Stack bagged 2022 Silver Stevie Award in the Integration Solution Category
Astera Data Stack received the Silver Stevie Award in the 19th Annual International Business Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious awards programs. The award recognized Astera Data Stack as the best solution designed to integrate disparate data from various sources within an organization to simplify and automate their data management process.
Astera Awarded Best Support Software 2022 By Software Suggest
Astera was recognized as the Best Support Software 2022 at Software Suggest Recognition Summer awards 2022, owing to the extraordinary performance and unmatched dedication of the support staff, along with the glowing reviews sent in by customers.
Astera is Now ISO 27001 Certified
Astera became ISO 27001 certified on May 10th, 2022. The company has been acclaimed for implementing, maintaining, and operating an Information Security Management System that fulfills the requirements of the standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013.
Events
AIRI 2022 IT Summit | Kansas City, Missouri
In early September, Astera’s team attended the AIRI 2022 IT Summit as one of the event's official sponsors. John Stillwagen, Senior Director MIS at La Jolla Institute for Immunology, showcased how Astera Data Warehouse Builder helps companies build an enterprise-grade data warehouse via a no-code interface.
At this event, the team also demonstrated Astera Data Stack, an end-to-end, unified data management platform and received positive feedback from the attendees.
Big Data LDN 2022 | Olympia, London
Astera attended Big Data LDN 2022, the UK’s largest enterprise data and analytics conference to launch Astera Data Services, Astera’s new API lifecycle management solution. Additionally, attendees were given live demos for various data management use cases, including data integration, cleansing, validation, and extraction.
Astera’s intuitive, no-code solutions garnered a lot of attention, and the company is looking forward to attending future conferences and displaying their suite of data management solutions.
New Product Launches
Astera Data Stack Version 10.0 – Introduced the Much-Awaited AI Powered Feature
Astera Data Stack version 10.0 was released with some exciting new features and enhancements for more seamless data management. The new version comes with the latest innovation called AI Capture, the new AI-powered feature that automatically detects key values and tables within a document to generate templates that can capture all the information with accuracy and speed.
Astera Data Services – A Code Free API Lifecycle Management Solution
Astera Data Services is an API lifecycle management solution that allows companies to consume APIs for easy application mashups and data integration. It’s built on the same platform as everything in the Astera Data Stack, with an intuitive no-code interface.
Using Astera Data Services, businesses can design and test APIs without writing code and deploy them in different environments, including on-premises and cloud. Additionally, companies can analyze API consumption trends through a real-time dashboard and leverage API metrics to drive business benefits.
Astera Data Stack – One Stop Solution for all Data Management Needs
Astera Data Stack allows data management in a unified, no-code environment. Become a part of the Astera data ecosystem to connect, orchestrate, load, and consume data.
Astera’s enterprise-grade parallel processing engine, REST server architecture, and process orchestration and automation capabilities will streamline data management processes for enterprises.
For Astera, 2022 was a great year! As for 2023, the company has some exciting feature and product launches planned.
About Astera
Astera is a leading provider of enterprise-grade data management solutions. Based in Westlake Village, CA, the company offers end-to-end, code-free data management solutions, including data extraction, data integration, data warehousing, electronic data exchange, and API Lifecycle management.
Astera is trusted by leading government departments and Fortune 500 companies, including USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, and Raymond James.
Looking for ways to become a data-driven organization? Explore Astera Data Stack today!
For more information and regular updates, visit the company's website or Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.
Munira Lalani
Astera Software
+1 805-579-0004
munira.lalani@astera.com
